Crafting Your Haven: Strategies for Designing the Ultimate Living Space

Doug Van Soest, Cofounder, SoCal Home Buyers

“The power that natural lighting can bring to a space is phenomenal. This free and abundant resource can transform entire areas, making them feel brighter, more inviting, and perhaps even more extensive than they actually are. Whenever you've walked through a room and bathed in its warmth, you immediately feel a sense of calmness washing over you. That is the magic of maximizing the very thing that allows life to flourish. But how precisely can you harness this wonder? If you are currently building a home, you can start by placing windows and skylights to allow as much sunlight to stream in as possible. However, if you do go this route, make sure to incorporate sheer curtains or blinds to block out the light when you're feeling like something a little dimmer. Mirrors can also help in this regard. They can be great when used to open a space up and use a little trickery of light to make the room feeler airer.”