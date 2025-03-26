More Than Skin Deep: How Courtney Sykes Is Empowering Women Through Skincare and Science

Leave it to a power player like Courtney Sykes to create opportunities to uplift women everywhere she goes. Her health and wellness empire is built on giving women education, opportunities, and community. Now, she has written the definitive skincare bible, The Skin Boss, that sheds light on the philosophy behind all of her endeavors: the more you know, the better you do. Sykes goes deep, beyond the surface-level obsession with flawless skin, and to the importance of connection, education, and empowerment. As the founder of Southeastern Health & Wellness Institute, one of the largest nationally accredited esthetics, wellness, and health sciences education institution in the United States, Sykes has dedicated her career to creating a community where women are seen, heard, and empowered. “I think people think skincare is a surface concern of women,” Sykes says. “But it’s really about understanding your body, embracing who you are, and empowering yourself with knowledge. All women are stronger when we embrace that.”

A Legacy of Strong Women and Community Connection

Sykes got her start in the beauty industry as a child. Her mother, a nurse aesthetician, started an electrolysis clinic in the 1990s. Sykes learned two important lessons: with hard work anything is possible, and beauty treatments can transform lives. “My mom, Etna Griffin, was such an inspiration,” Sykes shares. “She wasn’t just removing hair or treating skin conditions. She was giving women confidence.” This early exposure inspired Sykes’ future path. She used her early lessons to build a community to empower and bring women together.

Creating Inclusive Spaces for Women to Learn and Thrive

Fast forward to 2012, when Sykes founded the Southeastern Health & Wellness Institute. What began as a small classroom with just six students has grown into a 150,000-square-foot facility with thousands of graduates. ButSykes is proudest of the community she’s built. “Whether you’re 18 or 65, whether you’ve been in the industry for years or you’re just starting out, there’s a place for you here,” Sykes says. Sykes fosters community through events like the “Boss Brunch,” where women from all backgrounds come together to connect and share successes. These gatherings create community because the women feel supported and imagine new possibilities. “When I was growing up, I hated cliques that were all about keeping people out,” Sykes reflects. “I wanted to create events where women felt included, where they could be themselves without judgment. These events celebrate and uplift women.”

Empowering Women Through Knowledge

While community is important to Sykes, education is her driving force. She is demystifying the science of beauty as a licensed esthetics instructor and, on a larger scale, through The Skin Boss. She explains. “When you know the science behind the products and treatments, you can take control of your beauty and health.” In The Skin Boss, Sykes breaks down complex scientific concepts, making them accessible. The book is designed to empower women to make informed decisions about their skincare. “I want women to feel confident walking into a spa or picking out products,” she says. “No more guessing or relying solely on marketing claims. Education lets you make better choices.” This focus on education is about more than just skincare. Sykes wants to help women understand their bodies and take charge of their well-being. For women who have spent years feeling frustrated by their skin, this knowledge is empowering. “Women tell me that learning about their skin gave them a sense of control they didn’t know they needed,” Sykes shares. “It’s so much more than clearing up acne or reducing wrinkles. The greatest gift is feeling good in your own skin and understanding the amazing biology behind it.”

Demystifying the Science of Beauty

Sykes is passionate about ditching the intimidation many women feel when it comes to science. She understands that words like “cellular histology” or “laser physics” can sound overwhelming, but she makes these concepts easy to understand. “Science is fascinating and fun,” she says. “This is not what you memorized in high school. The practical applications of science in skincare are accessible and straightforward.” Through her teaching and writing, Sykes simplifies the scientific foundations of beauty, making it relatable. “When women realize that they can understand these concepts, it builds confidence in their skincare routine and in themselves,” Sykes notes.

More Than Just Beauty—It’s About Self-Love and Empowerment

For Sykes, skincare is about self-love and self-respect. Every woman deserves the knowledge to take care of herself. “Your skin is a reflection of what’s going on inside,” she says. “How you feel shows in how you look .” Through her work at Southeastern Health & Wellness Institute, her events, and The Skin Boss, Courtney Sykes is building a community of strong women. She’s proving that when women come together, learn together, and lift each other up, the impact goes far. “Beauty isn’t about perfection,” she concludes. “It’s about feeling confident, connected, and empowered. And that’s something every woman deserves.” To order The Skin Boss or learn more about Courtney Sykes, visit courtneysykes.com orsehealthandwellnessinstitute.com.