Courtney Bright, Creator Of 'Texas Thighs,' Shares Her Astonishing Rags-to-Fame Journey

Not long ago, Courtney Bright was trying to carve her path in this world. She never wanted to follow the pack and had an entrepreneurial spirit. When everyone seemed content with playing it safe, Courtney wanted to take her life in a different direction and make a difference in the world.

Although the path wasn’t easy, Courtney had to pick up odd jobs here and there while waiting for her opportunity. She first worked as a nurse in a doctor’s office for a few years, but it was physically and emotionally exhausting — and she wanted to spend more time with her family.

“After I left that job, I had a lot of free time on my hands, even though I was looking after my daughter and playing mom,” says Courtney Bright. “I was good with children, so that’s when I got the idea to start a local daycare business. Friends, neighbors, and family — they all jumped on a train, and I also started looking after their kids.”

However, the daycare business proved too much for Courtney when she got her second kid, so she searched for a job where she could make her own hours. “After shutting down the daycare project, I moved to the next venture and started a cleaning business,” she adds. “And I started hiring people to work for me at one point. Still, managing everything — the workers and clients — wearing multiple hats of mom and businesswoman.”

In the meantime, TikTok and social media influencers were on the rise. As Courtney explains, she remembers watching Instagram reels and TikToks with her husband, Nick. It looked fun, and that is when Nick jokingly suggested that she try the same. With that, he planted a bug in her mind. Content creation was a running gag for days until he dared Courtney to step up and post her fitness exercise video.

“I always saw myself as someone who doesn’t belong on a magazine cover because I don’t have that skinny and long model-type legs or any other feature that was up to society’s standards,” she explains. “I was afraid of other people’s reaction, but Nick was there to reassure me and make those insecurities disappear.”

The first dare turned into a second, a third, and so on. After a while, while still managing the cleaning business but continuing with the side hustle of growing her social media channels, Courtney started gathering more followers. She then loved it so much that she decided to make it her primary focus as she felt the cleaning business wasn’t her long-time career goal. Nick also decided that to keep up with the demand and help out, he would quit his job to make it their main focus, as their partnership had always been strong. As Nick Bright explains, he would do anything in a heartbeat for the woman he loves the most.

“I was always her greatest supporter and #1 fan, and I will be forever thankful she fell for my dare,” says Nick. “She is an amazing, incredible, and powerful woman who is not afraid to show the world who she is.”

However, as Nick adds, it certainly wasn't an easy transition - there were times when things didn't seem to be going as planned - but Courtney remained fiercely determined and confident that her unique perspective would eventually pay off. And today, there's no denying her success.

With courage and determination to be seen in a society that seems to idolize only thin, “perfectly” proportioned bodies, she drove an unfashionable topic into a trendsetting movement. What started as inspiring posts to Instagram eventually turned into a fanbase of more than 1.2 million people worldwide.

While this overnight success might feel like pure luck, her “sudden” fame was cultivated through hard work and perseverance. By staying authentic, connecting with her audience emotionally, and intimately sharing her struggles with self-love along the way, Courtney sparked movements against unrealistic expectations of beauty standards worldwide.

Without fail, she proves time and time again that anyone with big dreams (and even big thighs) can rise above adversity — no matter how high the odds may seem.

“We have a weird stigma. If you're Kim Kardashian or Angelina Jolie, or someone that has kids but is famous, they can still be sexy,” says Courtney. ”But if you're a regular woman and want to be sexy, then suddenly it's — No, I don't think that's sending a good message to our kids!”

“I agree that kids and other people receive the wrong message. Most of us spend our whole lives believing we shouldn’t feel comfortable in our skin. That’s what’s wrong here! Everyone deserves to create their own life and narrative, and freely chase their dreams and turn them into reality.”