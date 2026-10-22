Legendary Country Singer John Anderson Dead Aged 71 — Days After Attending Hall of Fame Ceremony

His death came just three days after he appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the CMA Theater on Sunday, where Tim McGraw was inducted.

McGraw posted a tribute to Anderson on Instagram, noting how they had recently been in contact.

He wrote: "I was talking with John Sunday night at the HOF ceremony. He was in such good spirits. We talked, we laughed, we sang his songs that I loved so much together, just goofing off.

"I am completely heartbroken by his passing. There will never be a stylist in music, any music, that was so defining as his. It’s just devastating."

"All of our love goes out to his family and the country music community," McGraw added. "He was and is one of the defining voices in country music. So great. I am completely shook."