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Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Legendary Country Singer John Anderson Dead Aged 71 — Days After Attending Hall of Fame Ceremony

picture of John Anderson
Source: MEGA

Country singer John Anderson died just days after attending the Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville.

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

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Country music legend John Anderson has died at age 71, days after he attended a Hall of Fame ceremony in Nashville, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The musician, best known for the 1983 hit Swingin', passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 21, according to his reps.

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'He Was in Such Good Spirits'

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picture of Tim McGraw
Source: MEGA

Tim McGraw expressed shock at his fellow musician's passing.

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His death came just three days after he appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the CMA Theater on Sunday, where Tim McGraw was inducted.

McGraw posted a tribute to Anderson on Instagram, noting how they had recently been in contact.

He wrote: "I was talking with John Sunday night at the HOF ceremony. He was in such good spirits. We talked, we laughed, we sang his songs that I loved so much together, just goofing off.

"I am completely heartbroken by his passing. There will never be a stylist in music, any music, that was so defining as his. It’s just devastating."

"All of our love goes out to his family and the country music community," McGraw added. "He was and is one of the defining voices in country music. So great. I am completely shook."

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Source: @THETIMMCGRAW/INSTAGRAM

McGraw spoke to Anderson just days previously.

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Singer Parker McCollum Responds to Death

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Source: MEGA

Parker McCollum met Anderson fo the first time just days previously.

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Parker McCollum echoed a similar sentiment, meeting Anderson at the annual event for the first time.

He noted, "I literally just met him on Sunday night. Cannot believe this. An absolute legend and one of the greatest to ever do it. Beyond grateful to have had the chance to shake his hand."

Reba McEntire called Anderson "one of my favorite people in this business."

Confirming his death on Wednesday, his family wrote in a statement: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend.

"To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more."

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'We Are Completely Heartbroken'

picture of John Anderson
Source: MEGA

Anderson's family paid tribute to the late star.

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Anderson’s family described the hitmaker as "the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special."

"We are completely heartbroken. His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever," they added.

"To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more."

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picture of John Anderson
Source: MEGA

The singer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024.

Anderson received the Academy of Country Music's Career Achievement Award in 1993 and entered the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.

In 2024, Anderson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside Toby Keith and guitarist James Burton.

"This is an institution that preserves greatness. That I get the chance to be among this kind of greatness, words can’t explain," Anderson said during his induction.

The music star is survived by his wife, Jamie, daughters Alexa and Brionna, and their families.

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