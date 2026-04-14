EXCLUSIVE: Country Joe's X-Rated Regret — How 'Woodstock' Star's Career Was Crushed by Only One Word
April 14 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Legendary singer and songwriter Country Joe McDonald, who died on March 7 at the age of 84, took one regret to the grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 1960s counterculture icon believed one of his most famous songs, the satirical antiwar tune The "Fish" Cheer/I-Feel-Like-I'm-Fixin'-to-Die Rag, kept him from achieving more success in his music career.
Foul Lyrics Spark TV Ban
Although the song's original lyrics, delivered in the call-and-response manner of a football cheer – "Give me an F! / Give me an I! / Give me an S! / Give me an H! / What's that spell? / Fish!" – were G-rated, the band's original drummer, Gershon (Gary) "Chicken" Hersh, suggested replacing "Fish" with the f-word.
The first time Country Joe and the Fish sang the potty-mouthed version of the song was during a concert in New York's Central Park.
The crowd went wild, chanting along with the band, but executives from The Ed Sullivan Show, who were also in the audience, quickly made the decision to cancel the band's upcoming appearance and ban them permanently from the show.
Woodstock Cheer Ruined His Career
McDonald's performance of the song at Woodstock in 1969 is widely considered a defining moment of the era.
But in a 2025 interview, McDonald acknowledged, "I guess I'm kind of responsible ... I have to accept the fact that the F**k Cheer really ruined my career."
He added he was disappointed he didn't have more opportunities for other passion projects, but said that a big silver lining was that audiences always loved the cheer.
Although he opposed the war in Vietnam, he was a Navy veteran himself and always expressed his utmost respect for all who served in the U.S. military.