EXCLUSIVE: Country Joe's X-Rated Regret — How 'Woodstock' Star's Career Was Crushed by Only One Word

Although the song's original lyrics, delivered in the call-and-response manner of a football cheer – "Give me an F! / Give me an I! / Give me an S! / Give me an H! / What's that spell? / Fish!" – were G-rated, the band's original drummer, Gershon (Gary) "Chicken" Hersh, suggested replacing "Fish" with the f-word.

The first time Country Joe and the Fish sang the potty-mouthed version of the song was during a concert in New York's Central Park.

The crowd went wild, chanting along with the band, but executives from The Ed Sullivan Show, who were also in the audience, quickly made the decision to cancel the band's upcoming appearance and ban them permanently from the show.