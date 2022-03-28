Hemp For Your Headache — Could Tribe CBD Help With Migraines?
CBD oil has become increasingly popular in the chronic pain community. Countless patients continue to rave about using Tribe CBD for conditions like joint aches, lower back pain, or arthritis. However, did you know some people have begun experimenting with hemp extract for headaches?
Although the data on CBD for migraines is scarce, there’s enough anecdotal evidence to suggest this cannabinoid could have significant benefits. If you’re curious about using Tribe CBD oil for conditions like migraines, you should check out the latest research in this field.
Could CBD Crush A Headache? — What The Current Research Suggests
Most studies that look into CBD for pain don’t focus on headaches. Instead, these trials tend to examine CBD’s effect on arthritis-related pain. However, findings from these tests strongly suggest CBD has anti-inflammatory properties.
Currently, many doctors believe migraines should be classified as an inflammatory condition. If this is the case, then CBD may exert a healing effect by reducing the body’s inflammatory response.
There are also a few trials that suggest medical marijuana may impact the incidence and intensity of migraines. For instance, one Colorado study found that about 40 percent of migraine patients experienced significant relief after starting a medical marijuana treatment.
Of course, medical marijuana is very different from the hemp extract offered on Tribe CBD. Typically, marijuana strains have excessive traces of the high-inducing cannabinoid delta-9 THC. By contrast, hemp CBD products must have ≤ 0.3 percent THC by federal law.
Until we have specific data on CBD oil, we won’t know how this cannabinoid affects migraine-related symptoms. Still, this initial research suggests cannabinoids like CBD could play a role in the future management of migraines.
Will CBD Oil Get Rid Of Migraine-Related Nausea?
While we don’t have data on CBD for migraines, some scientists have evaluated CBD’s potential as an antiemetic agent. Since many migraine sufferers also experience nausea and vomiting, these findings could be of great relevance.
For instance, a trial at the University of Guelph found that CBD decreased vomiting episodes in rats with nausea. Further research revealed CBD or CBG could reduce the frequency of vomiting in a rat model. However, when rats took CBD and CBG together, it appeared to have a weakened impact.
By the way, you could learn more about CBG in this previous blog post.
However, it’s important to note that CBD isn’t an appetite stimulant (i.e., it won’t give you the “munchies”). The federally-illegal THC is more likely to cause users to scour their cabinets for snacks.
So, How Should You Take Tribe CBD Oil For Migraines?
There’s a lot that scientists don’t know about using CBD oil for migraines. However, considering CBD’s antiemetic and anti-inflammatory properties, it seems to have a lot of promise. Hopefully, as scientists continue to pour over this issue, doctors will better understand how to use CBD products.
In the meantime, migraine patients could consider adding CBD oil to their daily routine. While CBD may not get rid of a migraine, its anti-inflammatory effects may reduce headache severity or frequency. To enjoy the full potency of our high-quality CBD oil, be sure to place it under your tongue for about 30 seconds before swallowing.
Of course, we never recommend using Tribe CBD oil in place of professional medical care. Always speak with a qualified doctor to see how to best fit CBD into your wellness routine.