Convicted Killer Jacob Morley, 28, Escapes Tennessee Prison Through Fence — as Chilling Surveillance Footage Shows Him Stealing Truck
Oct. 28 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET
Jacob Morley escaped from being held in a northwest Tennessee prison after killing his co-worker four years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 28-year-old was in the middle of serving a life sentence when he reportedly slipped through a fence and stole a truck.
Investigators Tracked Down The Stolen Car
Morley was unaccounted for at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville. While looking at security cameras, investigators say they saw him escape in his prison uniform. It is uncertain how he got through the fence.
On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the footage showing Morley stealing a white 2008 Ford F-350 with Tennessee plates and a Lindamood Planting Company logo on the door. Investigators say the vehicle was stolen from Lake County.
The truck was later found in Marion, Illinois, but Morley was nowhere to be found. Law enforcement throughout the prison area has searched about 90 miles north of Memphis.
Morley Was Sentenced for Murdering His Coworker
Morley was charged with first-degree murder for killing his co-worker Cody Birchfield, who had previously been missing for weeks.
His body was found in a box under Morley's home.
Morley was also charged with aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism, and evading arrest.
In 2022, he was sentenced to life in prison.
Birchfield's Friend 'Furious and Heartbroken' by Escape News
Birchfield's longtime, childhood friend Diana Reid made a statement regarding Morley's disappearance, calling him "extremely dangerous." Reid described Birchfield as a loved and "kindhearted person" who "didn't deserve to die at the hand of someone else." In a Facebook post, she described their friendship as a very important one for her.
"His family and friends had to endure the unimaginable pain of losing him, followed by the long process of seeking justice," she wrote. "After finally seeing the man responsible convicted and sentenced to LIFE IN PRISON, we’re having to process the fact that HE IS OUT THERE AGAIN."
Reid is urging people not to approach Morley if they find him and instead call 911, saying she is concerned for public safety.
"I want people to recognize his face and understand what he is capable of," she said. "Someone could unknowingly cross paths with him without realizing the danger they may be in."
She also raised questions for the state authorities and prison.
"How was this possible? Where was the security? What went wrong? And most importantly, what is being done to make sure this NEVER happens again? My heart breaks for Cody’s family," Reid wrote. "They have already endured more than anyone should ever have to experience. They deserve peace, answers, and the reassurance that justice means something."
The Hunt for Morley Continues
According to the TBI, Morley remains on their "Most Wanted" list.
He has brown hair and green eyes. He is approximately 5'11', and he weighs about 240 pounds.
A reward of $2,500 is being offered to anyone with information on his whereabouts. Nearby residents have also been urged to check home security systems for any sightings of Morley or the stolen truck.