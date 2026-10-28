Convicted Killer Jacob Morley, 28, Escapes Tennessee Prison Through Fence — as Chilling Surveillance Footage Shows Him Stealing Truck

Birchfield's longtime, childhood friend Diana Reid made a statement regarding Morley's disappearance, calling him "extremely dangerous." Reid described Birchfield as a loved and "kindhearted person" who "didn't deserve to die at the hand of someone else." In a Facebook post, she described their friendship as a very important one for her.

"His family and friends had to endure the unimaginable pain of losing him, followed by the long process of seeking justice," she wrote. "After finally seeing the man responsible convicted and sentenced to LIFE IN PRISON, we’re having to process the fact that HE IS OUT THERE AGAIN."

Reid is urging people not to approach Morley if they find him and instead call 911, saying she is concerned for public safety.

"I want people to recognize his face and understand what he is capable of," she said. "Someone could unknowingly cross paths with him without realizing the danger they may be in."

She also raised questions for the state authorities and prison.

"How was this possible? Where was the security? What went wrong? And most importantly, what is being done to make sure this NEVER happens again? My heart breaks for Cody’s family," Reid wrote. "They have already endured more than anyone should ever have to experience. They deserve peace, answers, and the reassurance that justice means something."