Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

Convicted Killer Jacob Morley, 28, Escapes Tennessee Prison Through Fence — as Chilling Surveillance Footage Shows Him Stealing Truck

Camera footage of Jacob Morley
Source: TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Convicted murderer Jacob Morley was caught on camera escaping from prison.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2026, Updated 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jacob Morley escaped from being held in a northwest Tennessee prison after killing his co-worker four years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 28-year-old was in the middle of serving a life sentence when he reportedly slipped through a fence and stole a truck.

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators Tracked Down The Stolen Car

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Truck Morley stole
Source: TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION/FACEBOOK

The truck Morley stole went missing from the 400 block of Keystone Drive.

Article continues below advertisement

Morley was unaccounted for at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville. While looking at security cameras, investigators say they saw him escape in his prison uniform. It is uncertain how he got through the fence.

On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the footage showing Morley stealing a white 2008 Ford F-350 with Tennessee plates and a Lindamood Planting Company logo on the door. Investigators say the vehicle was stolen from Lake County.

The truck was later found in Marion, Illinois, but Morley was nowhere to be found. Law enforcement throughout the prison area has searched about 90 miles north of Memphis.

Article continues below advertisement

Morley Was Sentenced for Murdering His Coworker

Jacob Morley mugshot
Source: TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Morley had only been in prison for four years of a life sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

Morley was charged with first-degree murder for killing his co-worker Cody Birchfield, who had previously been missing for weeks.

His body was found in a box under Morley's home.

Morley was also charged with aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism, and evading arrest.

In 2022, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Birchfield's Friend 'Furious and Heartbroken' by Escape News

Cody Birchfield and friend Diana Reid
Source: DIANA REID/FACEBOOK

The victim's childhood friend spoke out in disgust over the killer's escape.

Article continues below advertisement

Birchfield's longtime, childhood friend Diana Reid made a statement regarding Morley's disappearance, calling him "extremely dangerous." Reid described Birchfield as a loved and "kindhearted person" who "didn't deserve to die at the hand of someone else." In a Facebook post, she described their friendship as a very important one for her.

"His family and friends had to endure the unimaginable pain of losing him, followed by the long process of seeking justice," she wrote. "After finally seeing the man responsible convicted and sentenced to LIFE IN PRISON, we’re having to process the fact that HE IS OUT THERE AGAIN."

Reid is urging people not to approach Morley if they find him and instead call 911, saying she is concerned for public safety.

"I want people to recognize his face and understand what he is capable of," she said. "Someone could unknowingly cross paths with him without realizing the danger they may be in."

She also raised questions for the state authorities and prison.

"How was this possible? Where was the security? What went wrong? And most importantly, what is being done to make sure this NEVER happens again? My heart breaks for Cody’s family," Reid wrote. "They have already endured more than anyone should ever have to experience. They deserve peace, answers, and the reassurance that justice means something."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Robert Kessler

Florida Man, 74, Accused of Killing and Dismembering Woman Offers Guilty Plea in Exchange for Cheesesteak

Kathrine Kelly mugshot

Florida Woman, 25, Accused of Shooting Boyfriend's Alleged Mistress in Late-Night Incident — as She Now Faces 30 Years Behind Bars

Article continues below advertisement

The Hunt for Morley Continues

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Northwest Correctional Complex
Source: TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

TBI is urging people to reach out with information regarding Morley's whereabouts.

According to the TBI, Morley remains on their "Most Wanted" list.

He has brown hair and green eyes. He is approximately 5'11', and he weighs about 240 pounds.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered to anyone with information on his whereabouts. Nearby residents have also been urged to check home security systems for any sightings of Morley or the stolen truck.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.