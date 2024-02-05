Conservative Moms Banning Celebrities’ Favorite Novelist Alex Kazemi
Madonna, Bella Thorne, Rose McGowan, and Bret Easton Ellis all have one thing in common. They read author Alex Kazemi’s books. Now, like the Queen of Pop, Kazemi finds himself in the crosshairs of conservative activist groups pushing to ban his art: his blockbuster new novel, NEW MILLENNIUM BOYZ.
Conservatives have been attacking the book in recent weeks. NEW MILLENNIUM BOYZ details a group of teen boys on a journey of indulging their darkest impulses during Y2K. It’s got sex, drugs, politically incorrect curse words–you name it. Your mom’s YA novel, this is not. This is Perks of Being a Wallflower meets Columbine.
So, naturally, conservative groups are targeting Kazemi. A source close to Kazemi’s publisher Permuted Press tells us their phone has been ringing off the hook with complaints from librarians, who feel they must rip the book from their school’s shelves.
We hear the drama started when Dua Lipa’s BFF, King of Book YouTube Jack Edwards, unveiled the book in his 2024 TBR video. Some right-wing moms allegedly caught wind of the book. Next thing you, Permuted Press learned the conservative watchdog group BookLooks.org had sent out a mass mailing adding NEW MILLENNIUM BOYZ to their “recent list” they send to who’s who of Republican mommy influencers.
Their warning to readers, “This book contains aberrant sexual activities including beastiality and assault; obscene sexual activities; sexual nudity; animal cruelty; violence; gore; excessive/frequent profanity and derogatory terms; reference to hate including racism, bigotry, and homophobia; controversial religious and political commentary; satan worship; drug and alcohol use by minors; alternate sexualities; alternate gender ideologies; and self-harm including self-mutilation, anorexia, and suicide.”
Not since Tipper Gore splashed Parental Advisory stickers on rap albums has a warning made the art look so cool. All the right bad boys are reading the book, too. American Psycho novelist Bret Easton Ellis – no stranger to controversy himself – praised Kazemi’s novel on his hit podcast as “extreme in that it is not only an accurate representation of teen life then, and mostly teen male life, but it's also a historical novel and one that can be read as completely politically incorrect and anti-woke.”
Attention for the book has only kicked up. We hear that Hollywood is eyeing the novel for a movie, and big players are competing to option the film rights. Kazemi has joined the ranks of literary bad boys like Chuck Phlaniauk and Dennis Cooper. Hence, Kazemi and Permuted don’t seem too concerned about the book bans.
BooksLooks.org, watch out! You might have a movie coming your way!