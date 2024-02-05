Conservative Moms Banning Celebrities’ Favorite Novelist Alex Kazemi

Madonna, Bella Thorne, Rose McGowan, and Bret Easton Ellis all have one thing in common. They read author Alex Kazemi’s books. Now, like the Queen of Pop, Kazemi finds himself in the crosshairs of conservative activist groups pushing to ban his art: his blockbuster new novel, NEW MILLENNIUM BOYZ.

Conservatives have been attacking the book in recent weeks. NEW MILLENNIUM BOYZ details a group of teen boys on a journey of indulging their darkest impulses during Y2K. It’s got sex, drugs, politically incorrect curse words–you name it. Your mom’s YA novel, this is not. This is Perks of Being a Wallflower meets Columbine.