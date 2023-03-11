Home > News > Murder University Of Idaho Murder Trial Has Warrants For Over 60 Companies Involved Sealed Source: mega By: Joshua Wilburn Mar. 11 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Several banks, companies and law enforcement organizations were served with warrants in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide that took place last year. Now, the contents of the warrants have been sealed by a judge in the high-profile case for fear that they could potentially sway a jury, according to a report.

Over 60 companies including AT&T, American Express, Bank of America, Apple and Reddit were ordered to keep their warrants sealed in the case against Bryan Kohberger. According to a source close to the case, they claim the warrants "contain highly intimate facts or statements … which would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person." The court also noted that "documents contain facts or statements that might threaten the safety of or endanger the life or safety of individuals."

Moscow Police Department Forensic Lab and Ka-Bar Knives were also served as it was previously revealed cops were searching for a "Rambo style" knife used in the murders. Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology grad student at Washington State University, was arrested for the stabbing of four fellow students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. All four victims died from their wounds while in their off-campus Moscow home on November 13, 2022. Kohberger is charged with four counts of homicide and one count of felony burglary.

The grad student is set to appear in court later this year in June. He's currently being held at the Latah County Jail, which is just around the corner from the rented home where the students had lived. The rental home has since been boarded up and is scheduled to be demolished in the coming weeks. University of Idaho President Scott Green confirmed the homeowners readily handed the property over to the school.

He also noted that the move to demolish the house comes as they continue to attempt to limit the "sensationalism" revolving around the scene of the horrific rime. "This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," Green's statement read.