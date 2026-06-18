Frank Sinatra's Longtime Opening Act and Comedian Tom Dreesen Dies Aged 86 — Days After Final TV Appearance
June 18 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Comedian Tom Dreesen, best known for being Frank Sinatra's long-standing warm-up act, has died at 86.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran entertainer passed away on Wednesday, a week after his final TV appearance on Comics Unleashed With Bryon Allen, which replaced The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month on CBS.
Emotional Family Tribute
The news of Dreesen's death was shared by his family on his official Facebook page.
A statement read: "He wanted you all to know how much joy you brought him through the years. He said to tell you that he loved you all. May he rest in peace."
No details regarding the cause of his death were given.
The Chicago-born comic launched his comedy career in the late 1960s with actor and comedian Tim Reid in the groundbreaking duo Tim and Tom, the first biracial stand-up comedy duo in the United States.
Friend to the Stars
Striking out on his own in the mid-1970s, Dreesen opened for the likes of Liza Minnelli, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight and Sammy Davis Jr.
Dreesen began performing alongside Sinatra in 1983 and spent the next 14 years touring as the legendary singer’s opening act, appearing at Sinatra’s final concert in 1995.
Speaking about his friendship with Sinatra to The Hollywood Reporter, Dreesen said: "In a lot of ways, he was like a father to me. I didn’t have a father that really cared that much where I was and what I did. But Frank would give me advice and counsel and then he was a buddy in a lot of ways. I thought the world of him."
'He Never Stopped Talking'
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Over the course of his life, the Spaceballs star made over 500 appearances on national television, including guest-hosting The Late Show for his friend David Letterman and making frequent appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
Letterman, 79, honored Dreesen's memory in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing: "Tom was the first comedian I met at Comedy Store in 1975. We became friends immediately."
"He had wisdom and endless stories. Everyone admired him, looked up to him and wondered if he ever stopped talking. He never did, he never will. We love him for that. We’ll miss the stories. God bless you, Tom."
The official Comics Unleashed Instagram account also paid tribute, writing: "Tom will forever and for always be a cherished part of the Comics Unleashed family."
"Despite his health struggles, he brought so much joy, life, and vitality to our set: stay tuned for Tom’s last appearance on our show."
Although complete information on survivors was not immediately available, the family statement added Dreesen "was a devoted father, brother, grandfather, friend, mentor, storyteller, and motivator."
"He gave generously of his time, supported countless charitable causes, and inspired others through his motivational speaking, his writing, and his personal example."