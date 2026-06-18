Frank Sinatra's Longtime Opening Act and Comedian Tom Dreesen Dies Aged 86 — Days After Final TV Appearance

The news of Dreesen's death was shared by his family on his official Facebook page.

A statement read: "He wanted you all to know how much joy you brought him through the years. He said to tell you that he loved you all. May he rest in peace."

No details regarding the cause of his death were given.

The Chicago-born comic launched his comedy career in the late 1960s with actor and comedian Tim Reid in the groundbreaking duo Tim and Tom, the first biracial stand-up comedy duo in the United States.