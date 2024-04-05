Colorado State Senator Faith Winter Seeks Treatment for Alcoholism After Showing Up Drunk to Public Meeting: Report
Colorado State Senator Faith Winter will seek treatment for alcoholism after she showed up drunk to a public community hearing earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Winter, a Democrat, announced her decision to receive treatment for alcoholism in a statement released on Thursday.
“I deeply regret my behavior last night,” Winter wrote. “I made a mistake and I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience or discomfort I caused.”
“I take full responsibility for my actions and I am committed to making things right,” she continued. “I especially apologize to the city of Northglenn and the citizens that came out – I deeply care about your thoughts and community.”
“I am now under the care of medical professionals and receiving treatment for my substance abuse disorder,” Winter concluded her statement.
According to the Colorado Sun, Winter sought treatment shortly after she showed up drunk to a public community meeting on Wednesday to discuss new plans for a sex offender halfway house in the Colorado town of Northglenn.
Winter reportedly showed up to the meeting ten minutes late. She also allegedly slurred and stumbled her way through her opening remarks before looking at her phone while other community members spoke.
“This was Faith Winter yesterday at our meeting as people were speaking about their own experience with sexual abuse,” one audience member wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night alongside a video of the incident.
“She was so disrespectful being on her phone and claimed her faces were because she was ‘reliving her own trauma,’” the community member added.
Officers with the Northglenn Police Department were also at the event on Wednesday and reportedly encouraged Winter not to drive home after the public community meeting ended.
“After multiple individuals expressed concern about Senator Winter, we felt it was prudent to suggest she find a ride home,” James Burlison, a spokesman for the Northglenn Police Department, told the Colorado Sun.
Other sources told the Colorado outlet that Winter’s Senate colleagues were growing concerned about the senator’s suspected drinking problem and encouraged Winter to get help.
Senate President Steve Fenberg admitted that he was “heartened to see” his colleague seeking help for her apparent substance abuse problem.
“Senator Winter is an important and valued leader in the Senate Democratic Caucus and I know, with the support of her friends and family, she will get through this challenge,” Fenberg told the Denver Post this week.
Winter also announced that she would be stepping down from her role as chair of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee “in order to focus on [her] health” as she receives treatment.
“I apologize to anyone who was affected by my actions and I appreciate your understanding,” she said in another statement on Thursday. “Thank you for respecting me and my family’s privacy at this time.”