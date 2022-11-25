Bizarre Video Of Colorado Springs' Shooter's Father Being Repeatedly Kicked In Groin Resurfaces

While the Colorado Springs community continued to grieve the loss of five members from their community, videos of the suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich's father being kicked in the groin area have surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Aaron Brink, the biological father of Aldrich, is an MMA fighter and adult film star.

Aldrich has been accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in the brazen attack.