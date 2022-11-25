Bizarre Video Of Colorado Springs' Shooter's Father Being Repeatedly Kicked In Groin Resurfaces
While the Colorado Springs community continued to grieve the loss of five members from their community, videos of the suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich's father being kicked in the groin area have surfaced, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Aaron Brink, the biological father of Aldrich, is an MMA fighter and adult film star.
Aldrich has been accused of killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in the brazen attack.
The video mini-series — titled Ouch my Balls — pictured the ex-MMA fighter wearing a business suit and red tie, as he donned sunglasses and wore his hair in a ponytail.
"Aaron Brink gets kicked in the balls in a business suit," read the intro for the bizarre pain-inflicting video.
Brink then claimed that supplements made him immune from feeling pain from the repeated kicks of the boot-wearing partner featured in the clip.
"I’m going to demonstrate the effects of Arginine," Brink stated — while he claimed that he was not wearing a protective cup for the stunt.
Brink is seen popping several of the alleged pain-deflecting supplement — which is actually a Stevia sugar substitute.
Brink's boot-wearing partner then delivered six swift kicks to the adult film star's groin.
Brink, who has an extensive criminal history that includes drug abuse, looked frazzled as he rambled his thoughts to a reporter after finding out that his son was suspected as the Club Q shooter.
"And then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar," Brink recalled. "I said, ‘God, is he gay?’ I got scared, ‘s---, is he gay?’ And he’s not gay, so I said, ‘Phew…"
"You know Mormons don't do gay. We don't do gay. There's no gays in the Mormon church. We don't do gay," Brink said during the interview.
Aldrich legally changed his name, Nicholas Franklin Brink, in 2016 to distance himself from his father's occupation after allegedly being the victim of online bullying.