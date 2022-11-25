'I Wish I Can Shoot All Of You': Colorado Shooter & Mother Caught Spewing Racist Slurs After Flight, Passenger Claims He Made Disturbing Threat
A shocking video has surfaced of accused Colorado nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Alrich and their mother making racist remarks after deplaning in Denver, Colorado, this July, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cell phone footage obtained by fellow Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez showed Aldrich and their mother, Laura Voepel, during an explosive verbal exchange at the terminal — which happened just a few months before the attack on Club Q.
Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez were in shock after IDing the person as the nonbinary suspect — who uses they/them pronouns per court docs — accused of killing five people and wounding others on Saturday before being subdued by bystanders.
Tension reached a boiling point in the video obtained by news outlet KDVR after Martinez was called the derogatory term against Hispanics, leading her to film Aldrich and Voepel as they walked off.
"What makes me a b----r?" she asked angrily. "Shut up!" Voepel fired back.
Aldrich chimed in moments later, stating, "You keep following me and I'm going to f--- you up."
A family friend traveling with the Martinezes claimed Voepel started spewing racist slurs first and Aldrich continued, alleging that he later aimed his foul-mouthed tirade at a Black man who tried to de-escalate the situation.
Kayla said she was left unsettled by the interaction, revealing, "Like just being in the presence of him, I could just feel like the hate. He just seems like he has hate deep down in his heart."
Tanya De La O said she couldn't forget a chilling remark that Aldrich allegedly muttered while walking off the plane: "I wish I can shoot all of you right now."
Aldrich is currently being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and hate crimes. They will likely be formally charged at another hearing on December 6.
Aldrich appeared out of sorts, bruised, and bloodied in court on Wednesday.
They had changed their name from Nicholas F. Brink in 2016, according to a petition filed in Texas court, echoing a claim made by their father, Aaron Brink.
Brink told CBS8 that his family is "Mormon," revealing the first fear he had after finding out the news was that his son is gay.
"You know Mormons don't do gay. We don't do gay. There's no gays in the Mormon church. We don't do gay," Brink said, before sharing his remorse.
"There's no excuse for going and killing people," he continued. "If you're killing people, there's something wrong. It's not the answer."