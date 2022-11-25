'I Wish I Can Shoot All Of You': Colorado Shooter & Mother Caught Spewing Racist Slurs After Flight, Passenger Claims He Made Disturbing Threat

Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez were in shock after IDing the person as the nonbinary suspect — who uses they/them pronouns per court docs — accused of killing five people and wounding others on Saturday before being subdued by bystanders.

Tension reached a boiling point in the video obtained by news outlet KDVR after Martinez was called the derogatory term against Hispanics, leading her to film Aldrich and Voepel as they walked off.

"What makes me a b----r?" she asked angrily. "Shut up!" Voepel fired back.

Aldrich chimed in moments later, stating, "You keep following me and I'm going to f--- you up."