Colorado Funeral Home Operator Pleads Guilty After Being Accused Of SELLING Body Parts Without Families' Consent

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving families fake ashes has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting, Radar has learned.

Megan Hess, 45, from Montrose faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after entering the plea Tuesday in Grand Junction.

According to the plea agreement, Hess "devised and executed a scheme to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims, and then sold those remains to victims purchasing the remains for scientific, medical, or educational purposes."