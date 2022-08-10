‘We Got Him’: NYPD Arrests Man In Connection With 1996 Cold Case Murder Of Woman Found Dead In Her Apartment

The New York Post reported that Fleetwood became the main suspect in the case after detectives tested fingernail scrapings and clippings from the victim and his DNA was matched.

“I knew that there was a high probability that there would be the suspect’s DNA under those nails,” Bronx homicide Detective Robert Klein said. “First step was to obviously find that evidence, which can sometimes be tricky. But in my efforts to reach out to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the people over there, they actually were able to find it. It took a while, but they found it.”