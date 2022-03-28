Coffee Plus CBD: The Perfect Way to Perk Up Your Morning Routine?

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is one of many compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants. As our knowledge surrounding CBD and its potentially therapeutic benefits grows, so does the number of ways we know to consume it. Since the 2018 Farm Bill passed, allowing for hemp to be cultivated in the US if the threshold of THC is under 0.3% has increased the market and made CBD flourish.

CBD oils and tinctures, gummies and edibles, lotions and creams – are all common methods of consumption or application. One unique way to take you dose of CBD that is gaining popularity is through CBD-infused coffee. A new twist on an old favorite, one that could solve the rocky relationship between wanting coffee and not too much caffeine.