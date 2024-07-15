COCKFIGHTING RING SHOCKER: Police in Washington Shoot, Kill 64 Roosters Rather Than Send Them to Sanctuaries
Deputies in Yakima County, Washington, reportedly made the decision to shoot and kill former cockfighting roosters instead of sending them to animal sanctuaries because they feared the birds would be moved in the dead of night if they were left on the property, according to authorities.
In April 2024, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced 34 indictments on charges stemming from a large cockfighting ring located in eastern Washington. These charges included cockfighting, money laundering, and attempt to kill witnesses.
The bust also included dozens of roosters on two different properties. Officials determined half of the roosters would be moved to Heartwood Haven, an animal sanctuary in Pierce County, and the other half would be cleared to go to various adoptive families, sanctuaries and other facilities.
According to KCPQ-TV, Kate Tsyrklevich and her team worked to find homes for more than 50 of the roosters, and clearing the property for the next round of birds. She waited for a call from A.T.F. regarding the new birds, but instead got a call stating the roosters had already been shot and killed.
The media outlet reported the roosters were on a property in Zillah, Washington, and a neighbor called with concerns about a couple horses.
Yakima County deputies, along with an animal control officer, arrived and determined they would take care of the roosters.
A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies were concerned someone would try and steal or move the birds since they were worth a lot of money.
In body-worn camera footage obtained by KCPQ-TV, the woman taking care of the roosters asked if the birds would be taken to an animal sanctuary and Animal Control Officer Cindy Kanzler said, “I don’t think so,” even though she had knowledge of the plan to move the roosters.
In the footage, Kanzler reportedly said, “I don’t give a (inaudible) how you dispose of them, honestly — I think rescuing birds is (inaudible) … but however you want to deal with it."
The spokesperson told KCPQ-TV that deputies made a call to A.T.F. in an attempt to get ahold of the animal sanctuary that was planning on re-homing the birds, which the body camera footage shows that call.
However, the next call the deputies make is to the armory for ammunition. One of the deputies reportedly muted his microphone as he started to explain the situation.
In the end, 64 roosters were shot and killed — a very unusual form of euthanasia in animal cruelty cases.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said it was a “challenging decision, but one that was necessary given the circumstances.”
However, Tsyrklevich said, "They could have tried something. It doesn’t seem like they tried anything, it was more convenient for them to just shoot the roosters."