Coachella: A Festival With A History Of Celebrity Scandal And Chaos

Kanye West was supposed to be one of the headline performers in the 2022 line-up before pulling out only eleven days before the event.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, never gave any specific reason as to why he removed his name from the festival, but a source told Variety the controversial 44-year-old rapper didn't even rehearse or prepare for the performance leading up to his cancelation.

One theory is that it had something to do with the Yeezus rapper's beef with co-headliner Billie Eilish. During one of his many recent tirades, Ye threatened to pull out of the festival after the Bad Guy singer seemingly calling out his buddy Travis Scott.