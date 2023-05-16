‘Still Here And Still Going Strong’: CNN’s Oliver Darcy ‘Not Pleased’ With Claims CEO Chris Licht ‘Put The Fear Of God’ Into Him During Private Meeting
Oliver Darcy was upset with stories that were published about his private meeting with Chris Licht that claimed the CNN CEO “put the fear of god” into him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, Darcy was summoned to a meeting with Licht after he was publicly critical of the Trump town hall that aired on the network.
Darcy wrote in the network’s Reliable Sources newsletter that CNN employees were infuriated by Licht’s decision to give Trump a substantial amount of airtime.
"Trump lied about the 2020 election. He took no responsibility for the January 6 insurrection that those very lies incited. And he mocked E. Jean Carroll's allegations of sexual assault, which a jury found him liable for on Tuesday," Darcy said. "And CNN aired it all. On and on it went. It felt like 2016 all over again. It was Trump's unhinged social media feed brought to life on stage."
"How Licht and other CNN executives address the criticism in the coming days and weeks will be crucial," Darcy stated. "Will they defend what transpired at Saint Anselm College? Or will they express some regret?"
Puck News reported that after the newsletter was published, Licht called Darcy, his editor and various other execs into his office. The CEO told Darcy that his coverage was too emotional and reiterated the network was trying to remain unbiased in its coverage, the report claimed.
The outlet said Darcy stood by his reporting during the meeting. However, another insider said he was “visibly shaken” and that Licht had “put the fear of God into him.”
Now, sources tell Semafor that Darcy was “not pleased” with the “depiction of the meeting.” An insider told the outlet the meeting ended with Licht telling Darcy he supported him despite the issue with the newsletter.
As we previously reported, Darcy has become unsure about his job security following the chat. Semafor said he privately has asked friends whether he should resign and pondered whether the network would ax him.
Last night, Darcy released the latest edition of his newsletter and wrote, "Still here and still going strong!"