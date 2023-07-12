Home > Exclusives > CNN Exclusive Hypocrisy? CNN Hires 2 Fox News Producers as Network’s Dismal Ratings Continue to Drop Source: mega By: Aaron Johnson Jul. 12 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

CNN has criticized Fox News for years but RadarOnline.com has learned the struggling cable network has hired producers who previously worked for the Rupert Murdoch-lead company. RadarOnline.com has learned that Kaitlan Collins’ new primetime show The Source has hired a former producer from Maria Bartiromo’s program while Jake Tapper just tapped an EP from Fox News Sunday for his weekday program.

The decision is being called hypocritical by insiders, since Tapper often trash-talks the number one cable network on air, Fox News. As we first reported, Collins’ new shows could use some help after launching to dismal numbers. According to Nielsen Media Research, Collins’ new primetime show The Source debuted at 9 PM and was beaten by Fox News’ Hannity by triple digit %.

Collins’ show, which had former VP Mike Pence as a guest, was also beaten by repeats of Golden Girls, SpongeBob SquarePants, South Park, King of Queens, Seinfeld, and Friends. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, CNN has been trying to pull back in viewers and improve its awful ratings for over a year. Recently, CEO Chris Licht was shown the door after a rocky several months that included massive layoffs and Don Lemon being taken off the air.

“I met with Chris and he will be leaving CNN,” David Zaslav, Warner Bros. CEO, announced last month. “For a number of reasons, things didn’t work out and that’s unfortunate,” Zaslav added. “It’s really unfortunate. And ultimately that’s on me. And I take full responsibility for that.”

“This was an exciting but incredibly challenging assignment and I learned a lot over the past 13 months,” Licht said in a separate statement. “I’ve been lucky enough to have had a successful, fulfilling career and I look forward to my next chapter. I wish the team at CNN the very best, always.” Zaslav has launched a search to replace Licht but has yet to find anyone.