EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: CNN's Fox-y New Game Plan — Struggling Network Picking up Blueprint for Survival From News Rival

Then CNN en Español quietly rebranded its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) streaming channel as CNN Noticias – a name that's shockingly close to Fox News' already established Fox Noticias.

Now, media insiders are saying they don't believe the developments are a coincidence.

"CNN spent years acting like they were smarter, classier and somehow above everyone else," one TV insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Now they're quietly borrowing ideas straight from the Fox playbook because Fox is the one actually winning."

The CNN Noticias rebrand especially raised eyebrows, insiders said.