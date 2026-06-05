EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: CNN's Fox-y New Game Plan — Struggling Network Picking up Blueprint for Survival From News Rival
June 5 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Desperate to shore up ratings-challenged CNN, network bosses have taken more than a few notes from the Fox News playbook, sources told RadarOnline.com.
First, CNN has announced the launch of a stand-alone weather app, which many in television circles say looks strikingly familiar after the explosive success of Fox Weather.
CNN Accused Of Copying Fox
Then CNN en Español quietly rebranded its FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) streaming channel as CNN Noticias – a name that's shockingly close to Fox News' already established Fox Noticias.
Now, media insiders are saying they don't believe the developments are a coincidence.
"CNN spent years acting like they were smarter, classier and somehow above everyone else," one TV insider told RadarOnline.com.
"Now they're quietly borrowing ideas straight from the Fox playbook because Fox is the one actually winning."
The CNN Noticias rebrand especially raised eyebrows, insiders said.
Executives Say CNN Must Adapt
"Nobody accidentally lands on Noticias after Fox already planted that flag," another source said. "These companies track each other obsessively."
Sources said the moves come as legacy networks scramble to survive because younger audiences are abandoning linear TV and advertising dollars are dwindling.
Inside TV circles, some executives say CNN no longer has the luxury of ignoring what works for its rivals.
Ratings Woes Fuel Fox Comparisons
"CNN is a mess," a senior media source said. "When your ratings are struggling and your audience is shrinking, pride disappears very quickly."
CNN executives would likely argue they're simply modernizing their streaming strategy and expanding globally.
But an insider declared: "When you [need to], you copy the market leader."