EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: CIA Snared in Flight 800 Cover-Up — How a Blockbuster Lawsuit is Demanding Answers From Spy Agency Over Doomed Crash Probe

The watchdog organization has filed a lawsuit, seeking answers about why the nation's international intelligence agency was even involved in the probe of the air catastrophe, which claimed the lives of 212 passengers and 18 crew members on board the flight that crashed into the Boeing 747 bound for Paris on July 17, 1996.

Nearly 30 years after TWA Flight 800 exploded over the New York sky, the activist group Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit demanding answers about the CIA 's role in the investigation – and suspected cover-up – of the cause of the catastrophe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Judicial Watch has sued the CIA after alleging the agency ignored a Freedom of Information Act request about its role in the TWA Flight 800 investigation.

"It's always been a mystery why the CIA was involved in this case," said one intelligence insider. "This case could finally provide the answers the devastated families have been seeking for decades."

The CIA would not normally be involved in a domestic aviation crash investigation unless foreign intelligence, terrorism or clandestine operations were suspected, because the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has authority over all U.S. civil aviation accidents.

Judicial Watch said the lawsuit was filed after the CIA ignored a March 25, 2026, Freedom of Information Act request for answers.

"The agency clearly has no interest in addressing these questions, and now they could be forced to in open court," the insider said. "It smells of a cover-up."