EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: CIA Snared in Flight 800 Cover-Up — How a Blockbuster Lawsuit is Demanding Answers From Spy Agency Over Doomed Crash Probe
June 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Nearly 30 years after TWA Flight 800 exploded over the New York sky, the activist group Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit demanding answers about the CIA's role in the investigation – and suspected cover-up – of the cause of the catastrophe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The watchdog organization has filed a lawsuit, seeking answers about why the nation's international intelligence agency was even involved in the probe of the air catastrophe, which claimed the lives of 212 passengers and 18 crew members on board the flight that crashed into the Boeing 747 bound for Paris on July 17, 1996.
CIA Secrecy Fuels Cover-Up Claims
"It's always been a mystery why the CIA was involved in this case," said one intelligence insider. "This case could finally provide the answers the devastated families have been seeking for decades."
The CIA would not normally be involved in a domestic aviation crash investigation unless foreign intelligence, terrorism or clandestine operations were suspected, because the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has authority over all U.S. civil aviation accidents.
Judicial Watch said the lawsuit was filed after the CIA ignored a March 25, 2026, Freedom of Information Act request for answers.
"The agency clearly has no interest in addressing these questions, and now they could be forced to in open court," the insider said. "It smells of a cover-up."
Witness Accounts Under Fresh Scrutiny
According to the group, it is seeking records not only about why the CIA became involved in what was a domestic crash but also records about the agency's production of a so-called "witness animation" that blithely dismissed the widely held theory that the plane was shot down by terrorists.
In a public NTSB affidavit, former senior NTSB investigator Henry F. "Hank" Hughes said the animation "misrepresented eyewitness accounts."
More than 200 eyewitnesses reported seeing a streak of light ascending toward TWA Flight 800, with many describing the object as a flare or missile leaving a white smoke trail before exploding into a massive fireball.
Official Explanation Under Fire
The CIA investigation branded the eyewitness accounts as optical illusions or "misperceptions," according to insiders. What's more, witnesses were reportedly blocked from testifying at hearings on the controversial crash.
Hughes, TWA investigator Bob Young, and Jim Speer, an accident investigator for the Airline Pilots Association, spoke out in the documentary film TWA Flight 800.
"We weren't allowed to talk about the TWA 800 investigation when we were inside," said Young. "What witnesses told us doesn't fit the mechanical failure scenario that was presented to the public."