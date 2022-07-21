Christopher Meloni Spotted Laughing On 'Law & Order' Set One Day After Crew Member's Execution-Style Killing
Christopher Meloni was back on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime just one day after a crew member was fatally shot in an execution-style killing.
The 61-year-old actor appeared to be in great spirits, despite the grisly shooting that claimed the life of Johnny Pizzaro just hours before. Meloni was all smiles with his co-star Jeffrey Donovan in New York City on Wednesday after the gruesome murder took place.
Real-Life ‘Law & Order’ Murder: Victim Gunned Down On Set In Grisly Execution-Style Killing, Police On The Hunt For Suspect
The famous TV detective was photographed laughing and cracking jokes between takes with the cast and crew. Wearing a t-shirt reading, "I am what I am," with jeans and boots, Meloni couldn't hide his cheerful disposition — despite Pizzaro's slaying.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the show's crew member was gunned down in his car in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn around 5 AM on Tuesday.
Pizzaro was in charge of parking enforcement on the Law & Order: Organized Crime set. This outlet confirmed he was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect opened the door and began firing.
Law enforcement told RadarOnline.com that the victim was shot in the face and side. Pizzaro was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Following his shocking slaying, NBC released a statement about his death.
"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," the statement read.
"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."
While the motive for Pizzaro's murder is unknown, reports allege he may have been dealing marijuana out of his car.
The deceased crew member left behind three children. He was only 31 years old.
Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently filming season three of the SVU-related spin-off. New episodes are set to air in September.