EXCLUSIVE: Watch — One of World's Greatest Christmas Song Icons, 85, Shakes Fans to Their Core With 'Shuffling, Rambling, Shambling, Lip-Syncing' Stage Show
Dec. 12 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Creaking crooner Cliff Richard has plunged fans into a panic with a trainwreck live show performance, which saw him barely able to move, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old was captured on video apparently lip-syncing to his ballad, We Don't Talk Anymore, at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on November 30.
'It's Time to Retire'
It's now gone viral thanks to forums being filled with concerns over his health due to Richard's physical condition during the show.
Once dubbed the 'King of Christmas' due to his 1988 festive hit Mistletoe & Wine and endless Christian records, fans have warned him it is "time to retire."
One wrote online in response to his shocking state in the Cardiff clip: "He can barely walk or move. Sometimes you need to know when it's time to quit."
Others noted how he appeared to be "shuffling," "shambling," "rambling" – and lip-syncing along to his song.
The clip shows Richard jerkily trying to spin himself around in a circle on stage, a move fans cruelly said looked like someone who "needed a hip operation."
More sympathetic fans posted messages online, including: "Cliff needs help" and "It's time to slow down for the good of his health."
Yet more concerned followers of the crooner said he should seek "medical attention" and enjoy his final years without performing.
Richard has faced various health challenges, including gallstones and the immense stress and mental toll from a highly publicized investigation into child sexual abuse allegations, which led to depression, shingles, and exhaustion.
He's had to cancel events and has spoken about his mortality as he's gotten older, but remains active with tours and charity work. Richard was cleared of all abuse allegations against him after a probe by authorities in Britain.
His alarming video comes after Richard was rated the singer people wish they could ban over the festive season. One in seven said they can't stand his "grating" hits such including Mistletoe and Wine and Saviour's Day.
A Failed Romance Revealed
Meanwhile, his romantic life continues to be shrouded in mystery.
The star has never married and stated in the past his commitment to music took up all his time.
He's said: "I've been in love... but marriage is a big commitment, and being an artist consumes a great deal of time." Richard's most well-known romance was with tennis champion and U.K. sports TV presenter Sue Barker, whom he courted briefly during the 1980s.
But they had a 16-year age gap between them – Richard was 41 when they met, while Barker was only 25.
The sporting personality was also uncomfortable with the fierce media attention surrounding their romance, which is thought to have lasted under a year.
A Pop Legend's Enduring Career
Born Harry Rodger Webb on October 14, 1940, in Lucknow, India, Richard is one of Britain's most enduring and successful pop stars.
Moving to England as a child, he rose to fame in the late 1950s as a pioneer of British rock and roll, and was once seen as Britain's answer to Elvis Presley.
His first hit, Move It (1958), showcased his energetic stage style and solidified his place in music history.
Despite being critically panned and shunned from U.K. radio playlists since the 1990s as he's seen as "cheesy" and "over the hill," over a career spanning more than six decades, Richard has sold over 250 million records worldwide and has had more than 130 singles in the UK charts, including multiple number ones.
Beyond music, he has acted in films such as The Young Ones (1961) and Summer Holiday (1963), which cemented his image as a clean-cut teen idol.
Knighted in 1995 for services to music and charity, Richard remains active, blending nostalgia with contemporary releases, and continues to tour internationally, inspiring generations of fans.