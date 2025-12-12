EXCLUSIVE: Watch — One of World's Greatest Christmas Song Icons, 85, Shakes Fans to Their Core With 'Shuffling, Rambling, Shambling, Lip-Syncing' Stage Show

It's now gone viral thanks to forums being filled with concerns over his health due to Richard's physical condition during the show.

Once dubbed the 'King of Christmas' due to his 1988 festive hit Mistletoe & Wine and endless Christian records, fans have warned him it is "time to retire."

One wrote online in response to his shocking state in the Cardiff clip: "He can barely walk or move. Sometimes you need to know when it's time to quit."

Others noted how he appeared to be "shuffling," "shambling," "rambling" – and lip-syncing along to his song.

The clip shows Richard jerkily trying to spin himself around in a circle on stage, a move fans cruelly said looked like someone who "needed a hip operation."

More sympathetic fans posted messages online, including: "Cliff needs help" and "It's time to slow down for the good of his health."

Yet more concerned followers of the crooner said he should seek "medical attention" and enjoy his final years without performing.