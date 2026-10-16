EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera's Most Intimate Bedroom Confessions Revealed
Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Christina Aguilera has revealed some of her most intimate bedroom secrets – from her favorite sexual positions and adventurous encounters on airplanes to the personal discoveries that transformed her attitude toward intimacy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old singer, who became a global superstar with Genie in a Bottle in 1999, has spoken candidly about her s-x life, including her experiences with self-pleasure, relationships, and sexual confidence.
Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Sexuality
During an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the seven-time Grammy winner discussed subjects she believes women should feel comfortable exploring.
Aguilera said: "I wanted to always own (my sexuality.) It was always important to me."
She added: "Sexuality is a beautiful thing and we need to take care of it as women."
The hitmaker, whose provocative 2002 single Dirrty marked a dramatic departure from her teenage pop image, insisted understanding personal desires was essential to healthy relationships.
She said: "S-- is fun. Knowing your body is so important. You're only going to know your body when you spend time with yourself first so that you know what to ask for from your partner, or to know what you like."
Christina Aguilera Reveals Early S-x Toy Experiences
Aguilera also discussed discovering s-x toys, describing vibrators as transformative during her early experiences.
She recalled: "The vibrator was a game changer when I was first exploring myself."
The mother of two, who is engaged to actor Matthew Rutler, also revealed her public image had not reflected her relatively cautious approach to losing her virginity.
She said: "It's so funny that I gave this persona, because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity."
Aguilera added: "(I lost my virginity) later than you would think."
Christina Aguilera Discusses Adventurous Encounters
The entertainer also admitted enjoying adventurous encounters in unexpected locations, including recording studios and aircraft.
Discussing intimacy during long-distance flights, she said: "Planes can be fun. We've definitely hid some things under the blankets when the seats are big enough."
She continued: "I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations." Aguilera explained nighttime flights offered opportunities for privacy.
"On international flights, when they turn the light off, there's always room to get creative," she noted.
Asked about her preferred sexual positions, Aguilera described enjoying variety depending on her mood.
She said: "Sometimes it's nice early in the morning from your side, from behind – there's spooning involved. I love to cuddle. It's so good."
The performer also discussed oral s-x, describing it as something she particularly enjoyed.
Christina Aguilera Champions Sexual Wellness and Self-Expression
Beyond her music career, Aguilera serves as co-founder and chief brand advisor of Playground Sexual Wellness, a company producing personal lubricants.
She has described such products as important additions to her intimate life, alongside communication and experimentation. Aguilera emphasized that sexual exploration should always involve mutual comfort and trust.
She said: "It should be fun, as long as you feel good and safe with your partner. This is nothing to be ashamed of; this is healthy, natural."
Aguilera rose to international fame with her 1999 debut single Genie in a Bottle, establishing herself as one of pop music's most powerful vocalists.
Born in New York, she began performing as a child before achieving worldwide success with hits including Beautiful, Fighter and Dirrty.
The seven-time Grammy Award winner has sold an estimated 75 million records worldwide, reinventing her image while championing female empowerment and self-expression.
Beyond music, Aguilera has worked as a television coach on The Voice.