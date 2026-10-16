EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera's Most Intimate Bedroom Confessions Revealed

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the seven-time Grammy winner discussed subjects she believes women should feel comfortable exploring.

Aguilera said: "I wanted to always own (my sexuality.) It was always important to me."

She added: "Sexuality is a beautiful thing and we need to take care of it as women."

The hitmaker, whose provocative 2002 single Dirrty marked a dramatic departure from her teenage pop image, insisted understanding personal desires was essential to healthy relationships.

She said: "S-- is fun. Knowing your body is so important. You're only going to know your body when you spend time with yourself first so that you know what to ask for from your partner, or to know what you like."