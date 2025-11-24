Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Chrissy Teigen
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Teigen Admits to Using Weight-Loss Drug After Suffering Heartbreaking Miscarriage — 'I Had a Deep Depression Seeing This Pregnant Belly With No Baby in It'

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she used a weight-loss drug after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage and depression.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

More and more celebs are coming clean about using meds to drop the pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The latest is Chrissy Teigen, but she wasn't only interested in slimming down – the 39-year-old model had a more heartbreaking reason for using a GLP-1 drug.

Chrissy's Honesty

Chrissy Teigen revealed she used Ozempic after suffering a miscarriage and struggling with depression.
Source: MEGA

On the September 18 episode of the Self-Conscious podcast, the cookbook author revealed that she turned to Ozempic when she was having trouble losing weight following her 2020 miscarriage with her third child, son Jack.

She later clarified the nonviable fetus was aborted.

Now a mom of four other kids with husband of 12 years, John Legend, 46, Chrissy shared that she had a "deep depression of seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it."

After losing the pregnancy, she explained: "My body was completely stuck. I really let myself indulge when I was pregnant, so when I lost that baby at 20 weeks, I had probably gained an extra 40 pounds."

Expanding Their Family

John Legend and Teigen welcomed their youngest child via surrogate in 2023.
Source: MEGA

The Lip Sync Battle alum has been open about her fertility issues, including conceiving using IVF.

Her youngest child was born via a surrogate in 2023.

