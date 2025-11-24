EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Teigen Admits to Using Weight-Loss Drug After Suffering Heartbreaking Miscarriage — 'I Had a Deep Depression Seeing This Pregnant Belly With No Baby in It'

On the September 18 episode of the Self-Conscious podcast, the cookbook author revealed that she turned to Ozempic when she was having trouble losing weight following her 2020 miscarriage with her third child, son Jack.

She later clarified the nonviable fetus was aborted.

Now a mom of four other kids with husband of 12 years, John Legend, 46, Chrissy shared that she had a "deep depression of seeing this pregnant belly with no baby in it."

After losing the pregnancy, she explained: "My body was completely stuck. I really let myself indulge when I was pregnant, so when I lost that baby at 20 weeks, I had probably gained an extra 40 pounds."