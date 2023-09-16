Fights! Feuds! Faux Pas! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Relationship Explained in 12 Clicks

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met for the first time on the set of the latter's music video for his song, Stereo.

In her 2018 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Teigen revealed they immediately got intimate the same evening and "closed the deal," but reportedly took things slowly afterward.

"The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There's so much more out there.' I played it cool for a long time," she said. "Never once did I ask, 'What are we?' Marriage was never my goal because I've never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him."

The All of Me hitmaker also felt the same and shared he did not immediately think she was the woman he would marry.