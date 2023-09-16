Fights! Feuds! Faux Pas! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Relationship Explained in 12 Clicks
September 13, 2006: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Met
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met for the first time on the set of the latter's music video for his song, Stereo.
In her 2018 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Teigen revealed they immediately got intimate the same evening and "closed the deal," but reportedly took things slowly afterward.
"The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, 'There's so much more out there.' I played it cool for a long time," she said. "Never once did I ask, 'What are we?' Marriage was never my goal because I've never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him."
The All of Me hitmaker also felt the same and shared he did not immediately think she was the woman he would marry.
2007: They Split for a Day
Although they started a romantic relationship months after their meeting, Legend called it quits for a day, but his now-wife said "No."
Teigen shared the singer's interview with The Guardian on X and clarified that Legend only wanted to break up because he was "a whiny face" amid his tour. Fortunately, things turned okay between them again.
2007: Teigen Realized She Wanted to Marry Legend
After not thinking about marrying Legend, the 37-year-old model reached the day she realized she wanted to spend the rest of her life with the singer. The realization struck her while they were on their first trip to Lake Como, Italy.
"A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish," Teigen said. "I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are."
February 10, 2008: Couple Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Teigen and Legend showed how serious they were about each other by debuting at the 2018 Grammys' red carpet event.
December 27, 2011: They Announced Engagement
Five years after their first meeting, the Who Did That to You? singer popped the question to Teigen during a holiday trip in the Maldives. Their representative later confirmed the news in a statement to People.
September 10, 2013: Teigen and Legend Wed in New York City
The couple waited for nearly two years before they exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse ahead of their scheduled ceremony. Teigen revealed to E! News that Irina Shayk served as their witness.
September 14, 2013: They Married Again in Italy
The highly-anticipated Italian wedding happened four days after their courthouse marriage, filling Lake Como, Italy, with love as they tied the knot.
December 12, 2015: The Lovers Revealed They Were Expecting Their First Child
Teigen and Legend delivered exciting news about their first child together on Instagram.
The then-mom-to-be wrote, "We're so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching!"
They officially welcomed their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, on April 14, 2016, after their IVF journey.
November 21, 2017: Teigen Got Pregnant With Their Second Child
They added another member to the family months after Teigen unveiled an announcement video online. She soon uploaded another post to welcome their second child, Miles Theodore Stephens, who was born on May 16, 2018.
September 30, 2020: They Lost Their Third Child
The couple's relationship was tested after they lost their third child, Jack. The model went through complications before the loss.
"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital," she said. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."
They honored their son by getting matching tattoos and planting a Tree of Life in their Beverly Hills home. Legend also made his eighth album, LEGEND, special by including tracks about Jack.
August 10, 2022: They Announced They Were Expecting Again
After the heartbreaking loss, they confirmed they were pregnant with their rainbow baby.
Their second daughter, Esti Maxine, brought light and hope to the family on January 13, 2023. In an interview on TODAY, Legend revealed how they navigated after Teigen's 2020 pregnancy loss.
"We are looking forward to new joy in our lives, having a new baby. We're so excited," he said. "Whenever you lose a pregnancy, you're cautiously optimistic 'cause you never know what could happen."
June 19, 2023: They Welcomed Their Fourth Baby via Surrogate
Teigen and Legend expanded their family even more as they welcomed Wren Alexander Stephens on June 19 via surrogate.