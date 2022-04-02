Chris Rock's Brother Warns Will Smith He's About To Meet 'All Of The Rock Brothers' During Comedy Show

It's almost been a week since Will Smith took the stage during the Oscars and smacked Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, comparing her shaved head to G.I. Jane.

The physical assault was aired live during the Academy Awards broadcast across over a reported 16 million screens and has been virtually unavoidable online.

Rock has performed at several live shows since and reportedly told his audiences that he's "still processing" what all happened. He did reassure them that he has been working on material related to the slap but, as of Thursday night, is asking the crowd to stop chanting "F--k Will Smith" during his shows.

Someone who doesn't share the same sentiment is Chris' brother Tony Rock.