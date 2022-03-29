Chris Rock In Hiding To Keep Bruised Face From Public After Will Smith Slap

While Will Smith was happy to put on a show with his family by his side at Vanity Fair’s party following the Oscars, Chris Rock went to great pains to say out of the spotlight.

“After Chris was slapped, he returned to his dressing room backstage. He was visibly shaking and clearly stunned by what had just happened. He spent some time in his dressing room talking with members of his inner circle and top producers from the show, before being carefully ushered out of the building into a car,” sources tell Radar.