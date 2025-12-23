EXCLUSIVE: The Pride-Filled Reason Late 'Driving Home for Christmas' Mastermind Chris Rea Never Meant to Write His Festive Smash

Chris Rea never intended to write a Christmas song, fearing a seasonal ditty would undermine his credibility – but RadarOnline.com can reveal hard realities, including financial hardship led him to produce Driving Home for Christmas, now one of the most enduring festive hits of the holiday.

The Middlesbrough-born singer-songwriter, who has died aged 74 after a short illness on December 22, 2025, wrote the classic after being banned from driving and left unable to afford a train ticket home from London to Teesside in 1978.

At the time, Rea was struggling professionally, close to losing his record contract and newly abandoned by his manager, leaving his wife, Joan Rea, to drive hundreds of miles to collect him from the U.K.'s world-famous Abbey Road studios days before Christmas.

Rea later described the moment in words he repeated often during his career.

He said: "It was 1978, coming up to Christmas. It was all over for me – I was just about out of my record contract, and my manager had just told me he was leaving me. My wife got in our old Austin Mini, drove all the way down from Middlesbrough to Abbey Road studios to pick me up, and we set off back straight away."