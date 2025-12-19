Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Chris Martin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin Demands Ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow Stop 'Controlling His Love Life' — Because She 'Creeps Out' His New Girlfriends!

Chris Martin has told Gwyneth Paltrow to stop controlling his love life as her behavior creeps out his new girlfriends.
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin has told Gwyneth Paltrow to stop controlling his love life as her behavior creeps out his new girlfriends.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Gwyneth Paltrow won't quit meddling in ex-hubby Chris Martin's love life – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's demanded she mind her own business.

The Coldplay crooner, 48, reportedly started dating Game of Thrones stunner Sophie Turner, 29, after splitting from longtime love Dakota Johnson earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Tells Gwyneth to Back Off

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sophie Turner is 'dating' Coldplay singer Chris Martin following his breakup with Dakota Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Sophie Turner is 'dating' Coldplay singer Chris Martin following his breakup with Dakota Johnson.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, according to insiders, Goop boss Paltrow, 53, is already bombarding Martin with advice while hoping to tag along on double dates – and he's put his foot down.

"Chris knows Gwyneth means well, but he just wants her to leave him alone and let him get on with it," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

Paltrow famously coined the phrase "consciously uncoupling" – preaching the virtues of staying friendly after a breakup – following the end of their 11-year marriage in 2014.

She went on to wed high-powered Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, 54, in 2018, while Martin hooked up with a string of beauties before settling down with Johnson, 36, in 2017.

His dance card included a two-year tryst with English actress Annabelle Wallis, a brief romance with actress Jennifer Lawrence and a friendship with Brit beauty Alexa Chung.

Article continues below advertisement

Boundaries Set After Years

Article continues below advertisement
Gwyneth Paltrow is said to be pushing dating advice on Martin again, but insiders claimed he wants her to stop.
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow is said to be pushing dating advice on Martin again, but insiders claimed he wants her to stop.

Article continues below advertisement

During those flings, Grammy winner Chris routinely asked his Oscar-winning ex – mother of their two children – for dating tips and allowed her to tag along with him and his honeys.

But now sources said he's demanding she butt out.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Meghan and Thomas Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Slaps Impossible Reunion Rules on Sick Father' That 'Will Effectively Kill Any Reconciliation'

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slammed for 'Hypocritically Promoting the World's Worst Trad Wife Stereotypes' on Christmas Netflix Show

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Paltrow, now married to Brad Falchuk, is upset Martin is shutting her out of his love life.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Paltrow, now married to Brad Falchuk, is upset Martin is shutting her out of his love life.

An insider said: "Gwyneth acts like she's got this divine right to be told everything that's going on with Chris, especially when it comes to his love life.

"He honored that for many years and she became his de facto dating coach, a role that she absolutely relished.

"He even broke things off with some of his exes on Paltrow's advice. But it got suffocating and sometimes caused issues, especially with Johnson.

"Now Chris wants to move forward without Gwyneth's interference. He worries it's stifling him and creeping out the women he dates, which is fair.

"Suffice to say, Gwyneth doesn't like this new emboldened version of Chris, but he's not giving her a choice."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.