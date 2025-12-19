EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin Demands Ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow Stop 'Controlling His Love Life' — Because She 'Creeps Out' His New Girlfriends!
Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Gwyneth Paltrow won't quit meddling in ex-hubby Chris Martin's love life – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's demanded she mind her own business.
The Coldplay crooner, 48, reportedly started dating Game of Thrones stunner Sophie Turner, 29, after splitting from longtime love Dakota Johnson earlier this year.
Chris Tells Gwyneth to Back Off
Now, according to insiders, Goop boss Paltrow, 53, is already bombarding Martin with advice while hoping to tag along on double dates – and he's put his foot down.
"Chris knows Gwyneth means well, but he just wants her to leave him alone and let him get on with it," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
Paltrow famously coined the phrase "consciously uncoupling" – preaching the virtues of staying friendly after a breakup – following the end of their 11-year marriage in 2014.
She went on to wed high-powered Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, 54, in 2018, while Martin hooked up with a string of beauties before settling down with Johnson, 36, in 2017.
His dance card included a two-year tryst with English actress Annabelle Wallis, a brief romance with actress Jennifer Lawrence and a friendship with Brit beauty Alexa Chung.
Boundaries Set After Years
An insider said: "Gwyneth acts like she's got this divine right to be told everything that's going on with Chris, especially when it comes to his love life.
"He honored that for many years and she became his de facto dating coach, a role that she absolutely relished.
"He even broke things off with some of his exes on Paltrow's advice. But it got suffocating and sometimes caused issues, especially with Johnson.
"Now Chris wants to move forward without Gwyneth's interference. He worries it's stifling him and creeping out the women he dates, which is fair.
"Suffice to say, Gwyneth doesn't like this new emboldened version of Chris, but he's not giving her a choice."