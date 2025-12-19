Now, according to insiders, Goop boss Paltrow, 53, is already bombarding Martin with advice while hoping to tag along on double dates – and he's put his foot down.

"Chris knows Gwyneth means well, but he just wants her to leave him alone and let him get on with it," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

Paltrow famously coined the phrase "consciously uncoupling" – preaching the virtues of staying friendly after a breakup – following the end of their 11-year marriage in 2014.

She went on to wed high-powered Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, 54, in 2018, while Martin hooked up with a string of beauties before settling down with Johnson, 36, in 2017.

His dance card included a two-year tryst with English actress Annabelle Wallis, a brief romance with actress Jennifer Lawrence and a friendship with Brit beauty Alexa Chung.