EXCLUSIVE: Chris Cuomo 'Eyes Anderson Cooper's Coveted CBS News Role'

"Chris isn't looking to simply become another morning-show host," a television insider told RadarOnline.com. "He wants a major second act, and in television news, there is nothing bigger or more prestigious than 60 Minutes."

Cooper had been a correspondent for the legendary Sunday newsmagazine since 2006 while simultaneously hosting Anderson Cooper 360° on CNN. But amid the dramatic changes sweeping CBS News under Weiss, Cooper left the program – creating exactly the kind of high-profile opening insiders said Cuomo has been waiting for.

"The dream deal is mornings plus 60 Minutes," said the insider.

"Chris wants a package deal. He wants to become the new face of CBS News, not just someone sitting on a couch for two hours every morning."