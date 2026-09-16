EXCLUSIVE: Chris Cuomo 'Eyes Anderson Cooper's Coveted CBS News Role'
Sept. 16 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Chris Cuomo isn't just talking to CBS about joining CBS Mornings – sources told RadarOnline.com the former CNN anchor has his eye on a much bigger prize: replacing Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes.
CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss is eager to bring Cuomo into the network as she continues shaking up the news division. While much of the chatter has centered on Cuomo potentially joining Gayle King and Nate Burleson in the morning, insiders said the conversations go far beyond breakfast television.
Cuomo Eyes 'Dream Deal' at CBS News
"Chris isn't looking to simply become another morning-show host," a television insider told RadarOnline.com. "He wants a major second act, and in television news, there is nothing bigger or more prestigious than 60 Minutes."
Cooper had been a correspondent for the legendary Sunday newsmagazine since 2006 while simultaneously hosting Anderson Cooper 360° on CNN. But amid the dramatic changes sweeping CBS News under Weiss, Cooper left the program – creating exactly the kind of high-profile opening insiders said Cuomo has been waiting for.
"The dream deal is mornings plus 60 Minutes," said the insider.
"Chris wants a package deal. He wants to become the new face of CBS News, not just someone sitting on a couch for two hours every morning."
Cuomo Eyes Major TV Comeback
For Cuomo, 60 Minutes is the crown jewel. Landing a correspondent role on the iconic broadcast would instantly return him to the highest level of network television journalism – and complete a comeback few believed possible after his spectacular 2021 firing from CNN.
There are obstacles. Cuomo remains under contract with NewsNation, and his $125million legal battle with CNN adds another layer of complication to any potential move to CBS.
But sources said none of that has slowed the conversations – or Cuomo's drive.
Cuomo's Comeback Gains Serious Momentum
"People laughed when Chris started plotting his comeback," said the insider.
"Nobody is laughing now. Bari likes him, Chris wants this badly, and suddenly there is a path for it to actually happen."