Chimpanzees Escape Habitat At Zoo In Sweden, 3 Fatally Shot As Surviving Apes Continue To Roam Free Under Lockdown

On December 14, a bizarre and tragic event unfolded at a zoo north of Stockholm, Sweden, that resembled a scene from the Planet of the Apes. A group of 7 chimpanzees made a daring escape from their habitat that forced the animal park into lockdown. Four chimps were shot, three of which died from their wounds, while the surviving apes continue to roam amongst the chaos, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Authorities from the Furuvik zoo initially stated that the apes were shot due to a lack of tranquilizers available on hand.

After coming under fire for the chimps' deaths on social media, zoo officials clarified their decision to forego tranquilizers and acknowledged that the chimps were knowingly shot as they posed a threat to people.