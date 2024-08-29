Maryland Couple Dies in Bed in Hail of 42 Rounds of Gunfire as Their 4 Children Cowered for Hours Before Calling Authorities — a ‘Crime of Rage and Anger’

A couple in Maryland was found shot to death in their bed surrounded by 42 spent shell casings in what police are saying was a “crime of rage and anger," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 25. Multiple children, all under the age of 11, of 33-year-old Crimea Baker were home at the time and hid four hours before calling 911, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said at a press conference.