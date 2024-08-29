Maryland Couple Dies in Bed in Hail of 42 Rounds of Gunfire as Their 4 Children Cowered for Hours Before Calling Authorities — a ‘Crime of Rage and Anger’
A couple in Maryland was found shot to death in their bed surrounded by 42 spent shell casings in what police are saying was a “crime of rage and anger," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 25. Multiple children, all under the age of 11, of 33-year-old Crimea Baker were home at the time and hid four hours before calling 911, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said at a press conference.
“Based on the conversations with the children, it happened about 1:30 in the morning and we believe, based on what the children told us, they hid in the house until morning until they felt safe, to try to figure out what had happened,” Jenkins said. “I can’t imagine what’s going through their minds. One of the children discovered his mother and the gentleman in the bed, dead, at the time. I can only say their lives are destroyed, upside-down right now.”
Jenkins said the children called 911 around 7 a.m.
According to authorities, Baker shared one of the children with 34-year-old Sean Lange, the other victim in the double murder.
None of the children was physically harmed during the incident, and they are now in the care of social services.
In a fundraiser set up to help keep the children together, Baker’s kids are listed as 11, 10, 9, and 7 months.
At the press conference, Jenkins said, “This was really a heinous, targeted double murder, a crime of rage and anger. This is the type of crime that shocks the conscience of everyone in Frederick County.”
While Jenkins did not describe the type of weapon that was used in the shootings, he did say the spent shell casings were all .40 caliber.
The investigation is ongoing with multiple agencies working together to find a suspect, who reportedly has not yet been identified.
