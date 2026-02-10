EXCLUSIVE: Chevy Chase's Documentary Blows Up in His Face — How Hated Comic's Dreams of Rebranding Bad-Boy Image Crashed and Burned

"Chevy wanted to finally put his version of events on record. He was sure people would soften toward him, but he completely underestimated how raw all those old wounds still are," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Instead of rehabbing his image, it's only made things worse."

The documentary traces his obnoxious, rude behavior starting with his days on Saturday Night Live in 1975.

"The film has given all the stories about his awful behavior over the years even more credibility," said a source. "He's been on this salvation tour in recent years, trying to prove he's changed, and it's true that he's mellowed out an awful lot, mostly thanks to his wife's endless patience."

The Caddyshack star has been married to his third wife, Jayni, since 1982.

"But he still has a huge ego, and that was on full display in his documentary. It trips him up again and again," shared the source.