Chevy Chase Believed His Career Was 'Ruined' After Having a 'Full Meltdown' on the Set of 'Community' Surrounding a Slur Incident

Chandrasekhar, who directed several episodes of the NBC comedy, said he "was there, directing, the night that Chevy Chase got fired from Community."

According to Chandrasekhar, the situation stemmed from a storyline involving a controversial "blackface" hand puppet bit written for Chase's character, Pierce Hawthorne. During rehearsals, Chase allegedly "said something" to costar Yvette Nicole Brown, though Chandrasekhar said he did not hear the exact comment at the time.

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Chase was frustrated with the creative direction of his character and used the N-word "when questioning the dialogue". The outlet also clarified that while Donald Glover and Brown, both Black, were present, "The slur was not directed at them."