Chevy Chase Believed His Career Was 'Ruined' After Having a 'Full Meltdown' on the Set of 'Community' Surrounding a Slur Incident
Dec. 28 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
More details have emerged surrounding the incident that ultimately led to Chevy Chase’s departure from Community, following the resurfacing of an on-set controversy involving the use of a racial slur, RadarOnline.com can report.
The account is detailed in I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, a new authorized documentary premiering January 1, in which director Jay Chandrasekhar recalls witnessing the 2012 incident firsthand.
The Slur Incident
Chandrasekhar, who directed several episodes of the NBC comedy, said he "was there, directing, the night that Chevy Chase got fired from Community."
According to Chandrasekhar, the situation stemmed from a storyline involving a controversial "blackface" hand puppet bit written for Chase's character, Pierce Hawthorne. During rehearsals, Chase allegedly "said something" to costar Yvette Nicole Brown, though Chandrasekhar said he did not hear the exact comment at the time.
At the time, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Chase was frustrated with the creative direction of his character and used the N-word "when questioning the dialogue". The outlet also clarified that while Donald Glover and Brown, both Black, were present, "The slur was not directed at them."
Full Breakdown
Chandrasekhar recalled that Brown left the set following the exchange, prompting production concerns. "I know that there was a history between [Chevy and Yvette] around race, and she got up and stormed out of there," he said. When Chase returned, Chandrasekhar said the actor insisted he "didn't say anything".
"He goes, 'You know, me and Richard Pryor, I used to call Richard Pryor the N-word, and he used to call me The Honky, and we loved each other,'" Chandrasekhar recounted. When asked to apologize, Chase allegedly responded, "'For what?'"
Following the day's shoot, word of a "racial incident" reportedly leaked to The Hollywood Reporter. When the cast reconvened, Chandrasekhar said Chase arrived visibly furious. He described the moment as a "full meltdown", recalling Chase storming onto the set shouting, "'Who f----- me over?' … 'My career is ruined! I'm ruined!' … 'F--- all of you!'"
Fired from ''Comunity'
Chase never returned to the series after that day. Production was halted, and he later issued an apology. He officially exited Community after season four, amid a highly publicized feud with creator Dan Harmon, though he briefly returned for one episode in 2014.