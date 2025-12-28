Your tip
Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase Believed His Career Was 'Ruined' After Having a 'Full Meltdown' on the Set of 'Community' Surrounding a Slur Incident

Photo of Chevy Chase
Source: MEGA

New details have emerged about the 2012 incident that led to Chevy Chase's exit from Community.

Profile Image

Dec. 28 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

More details have emerged surrounding the incident that ultimately led to Chevy Chase’s departure from Community, following the resurfacing of an on-set controversy involving the use of a racial slur, RadarOnline.com can report.

The account is detailed in I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, a new authorized documentary premiering January 1, in which director Jay Chandrasekhar recalls witnessing the 2012 incident firsthand.

The Slur Incident

chevy chase believed career ruined full meltdown set community slur
Source: MEGA

The incident reportedly occurred while filming a controversial 'blackface' hand puppet storyline.

Chandrasekhar, who directed several episodes of the NBC comedy, said he "was there, directing, the night that Chevy Chase got fired from Community."

According to Chandrasekhar, the situation stemmed from a storyline involving a controversial "blackface" hand puppet bit written for Chase's character, Pierce Hawthorne. During rehearsals, Chase allegedly "said something" to costar Yvette Nicole Brown, though Chandrasekhar said he did not hear the exact comment at the time.

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Chase was frustrated with the creative direction of his character and used the N-word "when questioning the dialogue". The outlet also clarified that while Donald Glover and Brown, both Black, were present, "The slur was not directed at them."

Full Breakdown

chevy chase believed career ruined full meltdown set community slur
Source: MEGA

Chase allegedly used the slur while questioning dialogue.

Chandrasekhar recalled that Brown left the set following the exchange, prompting production concerns. "I know that there was a history between [Chevy and Yvette] around race, and she got up and stormed out of there," he said. When Chase returned, Chandrasekhar said the actor insisted he "didn't say anything".

"He goes, 'You know, me and Richard Pryor, I used to call Richard Pryor the N-word, and he used to call me The Honky, and we loved each other,'" Chandrasekhar recounted. When asked to apologize, Chase allegedly responded, "'For what?'"

Following the day's shoot, word of a "racial incident" reportedly leaked to The Hollywood Reporter. When the cast reconvened, Chandrasekhar said Chase arrived visibly furious. He described the moment as a "full meltdown", recalling Chase storming onto the set shouting, "'Who f----- me over?' … 'My career is ruined! I'm ruined!' … 'F--- all of you!'"

Fired from ''Comunity'

chevy chase believed career ruined full meltdown set community slur
Source: MEGA

After news of a 'racial incident' leaked to the press, Chandrasekhar said Chase returned to set in a rage.

Chase never returned to the series after that day. Production was halted, and he later issued an apology. He officially exited Community after season four, amid a highly publicized feud with creator Dan Harmon, though he briefly returned for one episode in 2014.

