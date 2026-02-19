Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines Kisses off Hollywood Pals — How Robert F. Kennedy's Long-Suffering Sidekick Has 'Given Up Trying to Win Back Tinseltown's Bleeding Hearts'

Cheryl Hines has distanced herself from Hollywood pals as her alliance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fuels industry backlash.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 19 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Cheryl Hines is done begging liberal Hollywood players to accept her back into the fold, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and people in her inner circle said she seems relieved.

She’s Done Trying to Win Back Hollywood Critics

Insiders said Cheryl Hines stopped trying to win back Hollywood friends after defending Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

"She's given up on winning them back," one longtime friend said.

"If Hollywood thinks she's 'gone MAGA,' then fine. She's not twisting herself into a pretzel to prove otherwise. She's married to a cabinet member now – what do they expect her to do, hide?"

Hines Stands By RFK Jr. Despite Losing Friends

After appearing on 'The View,' Hines reportedly lost friends who no longer talk politics with her.
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hines' husband is controversial Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

After defending him on The View, losing friends who "don't talk politics with her anymore," and standing next to first lady Melania Trump at a recent event, the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum seems to have made peace with the fallout.

The couple exchanged vows on August 2, 2014, at the famed Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

