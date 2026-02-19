EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines Kisses off Hollywood Pals — How Robert F. Kennedy's Long-Suffering Sidekick Has 'Given Up Trying to Win Back Tinseltown's Bleeding Hearts'

Cheryl Hines is done begging liberal Hollywood players to accept her back into the fold, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and people in her inner circle said she seems relieved.

Insiders said Cheryl Hines stopped trying to win back Hollywood friends after defending Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"She's given up on winning them back," one longtime friend said.

"If Hollywood thinks she's 'gone MAGA,' then fine. She's not twisting herself into a pretzel to prove otherwise. She's married to a cabinet member now – what do they expect her to do, hide?"