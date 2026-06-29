EXCLUSIVE: The Astonishing Truth About 'Charlie's Angels' — What Really Went On Behind the Scenes of TV's Detective Classic
June 29 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
When actor Gig Young showed up too drunk to read his lines, John Forsythe got a late-night call to voice Charlie – which he did for 108 episodes.
Find out as RadarOnline.com reveals what went on behind the scenes of TV's classic detective show.
They Cashed In
In 1973, Robert Wagner and his then-wife, Natalie Wood, made a heavenly deal with Aaron Spelling. They'd star in his TV movie *The Affair ... on the condition that they'd co-own a future TV series with him. The couple's contract entitled them to a 50 percent cut of Charlie's Angels profits.
Dressed for Success
Not only was there an unprecedented $20,000-per-episode wardrobe budget, but the actresses were allowed to choose and then keep many of their costumes. "They'd come in with long lists of boutiques in Beverly Hills where they had thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise on hold," said Nolan Miller, the show's costume designer. "It was a nightmare."
Details from behind the scenes of the hit series that many viewers never knew.
Never Bonded
Although they had previously worked together in 1973's Satan's School for Girls, "Kate Jackson and I never really bonded on Charlie's Angels," said Cheryl Ladd, who joined the show in season 2 as Kris Munroe. "She was always a bit distant from me and remained so."
Once Was Enough
She appeared in the 1976 episode Angels in Chains, but when Kim Basinger was offered the part of Kris Munroe, she turned it down. "I just knew I wanted to do film and I wanted to sing," Basinger recalled. "Real simple."
In Every Episode
Jaclyn Smith and David Doyle (who played Kelly Garrett and Charlie's assistant, John Bosley) were the only cast members to stay on for the show's complete five-season run. "I just thought, 'This is a great opportunity. I'm going to learn from this,'" said Smith. "I never thought it would be what it [became]."
Creative Differences
Farrah Fawcett's Jill Munroe became the show's biggest draw, but the actress quit after just one season. "I just felt stifled," said Fawcett, who made six guest appearances after being sued for breach of contract.