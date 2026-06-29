EXCLUSIVE: The Astonishing Truth About 'Charlie's Angels' — What Really Went On Behind the Scenes of TV's Detective Classic

Dressed for Success

Not only was there an unprecedented $20,000-per-episode wardrobe budget, but the actresses were allowed to choose and then keep many of their costumes. "They'd come in with long lists of boutiques in Beverly Hills where they had thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise on hold," said Nolan Miller, the show's costume designer. "It was a nightmare."

Details from behind the scenes of the hit series that many viewers never knew.

Never Bonded

Although they had previously worked together in 1973's Satan's School for Girls, "Kate Jackson and I never really bonded on Charlie's Angels," said Cheryl Ladd, who joined the show in season 2 as Kris Munroe. "She was always a bit distant from me and remained so."