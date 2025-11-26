EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen, 60, Finds Love Again... With a Man! Hollywood Wildman 'Protective' of New Relationship After Spilling All Past Sex Secrets in Memoir
Nov. 26 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Notorious skirt-chaser Charlie Sheen fathered five kids by three different gals, had three wives and claims to have bedded a staggering 47,000 women – and now, the former ladies' man is in love with a man.
The onetime Hollywood hell-raiser, who commanded $2 million per episode on the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men and admitted to an endless appetite for sex and drugs that left him with a shattered career and HIV, is now in a quiet relationship with "a regular guy."
The 60-year-old four-time Emmy nominee, who had reportedly been single and celibate since sobering up in 2017, has been dating the man since last summer and isn't hiding the secret from his inner circle, according to columnist Rob Shuter.
Finding Love Again
In September, the Platoon playboy admitted he was a changed man, but didn't let on how much.
"Oh my gosh, for so long [sex] was all I cared about, or it was near the top of the priority list," he told an outlet. "And so I just saw [celibacy] as a needed break from those pursuits. That's not me slamming the door on anything in the future. No, I would absolutely welcome some type of companionship."
His new relationship is a huge shift from Sheen's admitted string of strippers, hookers and one-night stands, and he's keeping things relatively private – not because he's embarrassed, but to protect it.
Keeping The Romance Quiet
Instead of going to events, he and his guy-pal "prefer quiet nights at home together," Shuter noted.
Added a friend: "They cook, watch old movies – it's sweet, quiet and healthy."
Sources said the unlikely duo met through mutual friends in Malibu and hit it off from the start.
"What Charlie loved about the man was the fact that he's not an actor or celebrity, just a regular guy with a normal job," the insider said.
Past Encounters With Men
EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Still Pushing Herself to Work' Despite Alarming Health Struggles — Leaving Pals Worried She's Working Herself Into the Grave
Despite his track record with the ladies, this is not the self-destructive swordsman's first trip to the other side of the aisle.
He recently admitted he started dabbling in dudes when he was at the height of his drug daze.
"That's what started it," he admitted.
Now he's no longer hiding his attraction to men and finds his honesty about it "liberating," and reflects on it in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, and the Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen.