EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen, 60, Finds Love Again... With a Man! Hollywood Wildman 'Protective' of New Relationship After Spilling All Past Sex Secrets in Memoir

Notorious skirt-chaser Charlie Sheen fathered five kids by three different gals, had three wives and claims to have bedded a staggering 47,000 women – and now, the former ladies' man is in love with a man.

The onetime Hollywood hell-raiser, who commanded $2 million per episode on the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men and admitted to an endless appetite for sex and drugs that left him with a shattered career and HIV, is now in a quiet relationship with "a regular guy."

The 60-year-old four-time Emmy nominee, who had reportedly been single and celibate since sobering up in 2017, has been dating the man since last summer and isn't hiding the secret from his inner circle, according to columnist Rob Shuter.