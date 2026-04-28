EXCLUSIVE: Eeew! Charlie Sheen's Ex-Tour Bus Up For Grabs — And How the Highest Bidder May Get More Than They Bargained For

"This bus is more than a vehicle. It's a conversation piece with a legendary backstory," a source told RadarOnline.com.

That backstory began when Sheen decided to get his own custom coach after being inspired by costars with private trailers on the set of 1994's Major League II.

So he headed to an RV factory in Oregon with his latest squeeze.

"I showed up there hammered, like on a frickin' 12-day bender," the 60-year-old recalled.

"I was seeing this porn star at the time. I'm like, 'Hey,' I've got to go design a bus ... So we jump on the plane, we get there. She nodded off in the meeting with the head guys of the company, talking about what I was looking for."