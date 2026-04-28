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EXCLUSIVE: Eeew! Charlie Sheen's Ex-Tour Bus Up For Grabs — And How the Highest Bidder May Get More Than They Bargained For

charlie sheen ex tour bus sale highest bidder surprise
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen's ex tour bus sale reveals highest bidder may face unexpected surprises beyond purchase.

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April 28 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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A hammered Charlie Sheen ordered up a swanky dressing room on wheels that was reborn as a party-hearty rock 'n' roll tour bus! Sheen bought the RV on a "12-day bender" while filming Two and a Half Men, then sold it to outlaw rocker Tim Montana for touring with his band.

Now Montana has sanitized every trace of raunchy rocker antics, outfitted the bus like a rolling VIP lounge and put it up for auction.

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'Legendary Backstory'

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Charlie Sheen said he bought a custom tour bus during a '12-day bender' while filming 'Two and a Half Men.'
Source: Ralph Notaro / MEGA

Charlie Sheen said he bought a custom tour bus during a '12-day bender' while filming 'Two and a Half Men.'

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"This bus is more than a vehicle. It's a conversation piece with a legendary backstory," a source told RadarOnline.com.

That backstory began when Sheen decided to get his own custom coach after being inspired by costars with private trailers on the set of 1994's Major League II.

So he headed to an RV factory in Oregon with his latest squeeze.

"I showed up there hammered, like on a frickin' 12-day bender," the 60-year-old recalled.

"I was seeing this porn star at the time. I'm like, 'Hey,' I've got to go design a bus ... So we jump on the plane, we get there. She nodded off in the meeting with the head guys of the company, talking about what I was looking for."

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Sober Sheen Questions Wild RV Build

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Tim Montana purchased Sheen's former RV and redesigned it for touring with his band, the Shrednecks.
Source: APEX / MEGA

Tim Montana purchased Sheen's former RV and redesigned it for touring with his band, the Shrednecks.

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Flying high at the time, Sheen said he wanted the RV's interior to mirror the ambience of the trendy L.A. cocktail hangout Bar One.

When the bus was finally ready, Sheen was sober after going through rehab.

"Now I've got a clear mind and this thing pulls up and I walk inside and I'm like, 'Whose idea was this?' I had to get reacquainted with the choices I made," he recalled.

Montana eventually bought the RV for touring with his Southern rock/country band, the Shrednecks.

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The 1998 Prevost Marathon XL coach once owned by Sheen is now up for auction after major upgrades.
Source: KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

The 1998 Prevost Marathon XL coach once owned by Sheen is now up for auction after major upgrades.

Now he's put the 1998 Prevost Marathon XL coach on the auction block after splashing out $140,000 for a complete overhaul and upgrades, including six bunks, two bathrooms, air conditioning and plush red velvet couches.

The source added: "It's a professionally outfitted tour bus loaded with amenities, backed by a wild Hollywood origin tale and a second life on the rock circuit."

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