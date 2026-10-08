Charles Manson's Ex-Girlfriend Granted Parole After Spending Over 50 Years Behind Bars for Gruesome Murders

But she could soon be free after the convicted killer was granted parole on a preliminary basis, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.

A statement read: "All grants of parole are proposed decisions and become final only after a thorough and comprehensive review by the Board of Parole Hearings and the Governor."

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom now has 30 days to decide whether to reverse the decision once it is cleared by the parole board's legal office.

Newsom previously prevented Krenwinkel from being released, stating last year she had "not developed sufficient insight into the causative factors of her crime and her triggers for antisocial thinking and conduct (in) the context of maladaptive relationships," according to a publication.