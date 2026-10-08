Charles Manson's Ex-Girlfriend Granted Parole After Spending Over 50 Years Behind Bars for Gruesome Murders
Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Charles Manson's former girlfriend has been given preliminary parole after spending 50 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Patricia Krenwinkel, 78, was caged for the gruesome murders of seven people across Los Angeles, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate and coffee heiress Abigail Folger, in 1979.
Gavin Newsom to Decide Patricia Krenwinkel's Fate
But she could soon be free after the convicted killer was granted parole on a preliminary basis, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.
A statement read: "All grants of parole are proposed decisions and become final only after a thorough and comprehensive review by the Board of Parole Hearings and the Governor."
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom now has 30 days to decide whether to reverse the decision once it is cleared by the parole board's legal office.
Newsom previously prevented Krenwinkel from being released, stating last year she had "not developed sufficient insight into the causative factors of her crime and her triggers for antisocial thinking and conduct (in) the context of maladaptive relationships," according to a publication.
Murdered Victims Alongside Charles Manson
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said they will once again encourage the governor's office to keep Krenwinkel behind bars at the California Institution for Women.
Should Newsom decide to reverse the parole decision, Krenwinkel would be scheduled for another parole hearing within 18 months. She is now California’s longest-serving female inmate.
Krenwinkel was 19 when she joined Manson's commune, gang, and cult.
The murderer testified that she chased one of her victims, Folger, and stabbed her more than two dozen times. She admitted using the victims’ blood to write messages inside the Tate home.
The following night, Manson and several followers, including Krenwinkel, murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. Her death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 1972.
Debra Tate has long campaigned to keep Krenwinkel and other former Manson followers in prison.
Victim's Sister Pleads for Killer to Remain Behind Bars
In a 2016 online petition, Sharon's sister detailed Krenwinkel’s actions during the LaBianca killings. She said Krenwinkel had laughed about the murders in court and shown no remorse for years.
Debra argued that someone responsible for such brutal, random killings should not return to society.
Prosecutors with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office also plan to oppose her release again. They will urge Newsom's office to keep Krenwinkel at the California Institution for Women.
Krenwinkel's lawyers argue that she has undertaken extensive therapy and group counseling while imprisoned.
They say that the work addressed her conduct and experiences as both a perpetrator and survivor of violence.
The legal team also claims Manson abused her after exploiting her search for belonging. It cited manipulation, drugs, and psychological abuse during her time under his influence.
Lawyer Keith Wattley welcomed the preliminary ruling and pointed to what he described as decades of rehabilitation. He argued the board had followed the law and made an evidence-based decision.
Wattley has urged Newsom to respect the panel's finding and allow Krenwinkel to leave prison.
The parole grant remains a proposed decision until the full review is complete. Krenwinkel will remain in custody while the authorities and governor consider the case.