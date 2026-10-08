Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Charles Manson

Charles Manson's Ex-Girlfriend Granted Parole After Spending Over 50 Years Behind Bars for Gruesome Murders

picture of Charles Manson and Patricia Krenwinkel
Source: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Charles Manson's former girlfriend Patricia Krenwinkel could soon be a free woman after spending over 50 years behind bars.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Charles Manson's former girlfriend has been given preliminary parole after spending 50 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Patricia Krenwinkel, 78, was caged for the gruesome murders of seven people across Los Angeles, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate and coffee heiress Abigail Folger, in 1979.

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom to Decide Patricia Krenwinkel's Fate

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has previously denied her release.

Article continues below advertisement

But she could soon be free after the convicted killer was granted parole on a preliminary basis, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.

A statement read: "All grants of parole are proposed decisions and become final only after a thorough and comprehensive review by the Board of Parole Hearings and the Governor."

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom now has 30 days to decide whether to reverse the decision once it is cleared by the parole board's legal office.

Newsom previously prevented Krenwinkel from being released, stating last year she had "not developed sufficient insight into the causative factors of her crime and her triggers for antisocial thinking and conduct (in) the context of maladaptive relationships," according to a publication.

Article continues below advertisement

Murdered Victims Alongside Charles Manson

picture of charles manson
Source: MEGA

Krenwinkel joined Manson's commune at the age of 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said they will once again encourage the governor's office to keep Krenwinkel behind bars at the California Institution for Women.

Should Newsom decide to reverse the parole decision, Krenwinkel would be scheduled for another parole hearing within 18 months. She is now California’s longest-serving female inmate.

Krenwinkel was 19 when she joined Manson's commune, gang, and cult.

The murderer testified that she chased one of her victims, Folger, and stabbed her more than two dozen times. She admitted using the victims’ blood to write messages inside the Tate home.

The following night, Manson and several followers, including Krenwinkel, murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. Her death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 1972.

Debra Tate has long campaigned to keep Krenwinkel and other former Manson followers in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Victim's Sister Pleads for Killer to Remain Behind Bars

picture of sharon tate
Source: MEGA

Debra Tate, sister of Sharon Tate (pictured), says Krenwinkel should not return to society,

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Christa Pike

Christa Pike Execution Bombshell: State Attorney Claims Vital Evidence From Botched Legal Injection May Be Missing

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa, 56, Bans Husband Mark Consuelos From Choosing Her Outfit After She Dies — as She Reveals Plans for 'Destination' Funeral

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2016 online petition, Sharon's sister detailed Krenwinkel’s actions during the LaBianca killings. She said Krenwinkel had laughed about the murders in court and shown no remorse for years.

Debra argued that someone responsible for such brutal, random killings should not return to society.

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office also plan to oppose her release again. They will urge Newsom's office to keep Krenwinkel at the California Institution for Women.

Krenwinkel's lawyers argue that she has undertaken extensive therapy and group counseling while imprisoned.

They say that the work addressed her conduct and experiences as both a perpetrator and survivor of violence.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Charles Manson
Source: MEGA

Krenwinkel's lawyers argue Manson manipulated her.

The legal team also claims Manson abused her after exploiting her search for belonging. It cited manipulation, drugs, and psychological abuse during her time under his influence.

Lawyer Keith Wattley welcomed the preliminary ruling and pointed to what he described as decades of rehabilitation. He argued the board had followed the law and made an evidence-based decision.

Wattley has urged Newsom to respect the panel's finding and allow Krenwinkel to leave prison.

The parole grant remains a proposed decision until the full review is complete. Krenwinkel will remain in custody while the authorities and governor consider the case.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.