Cham Island Day Trips from Hoi An: Beaches, Snorkeling & Nature

1. How long does a typical Cham Island day trip last?

Most day trips last between six to eight hours, including travel time by boat, beach visits, snorkeling, and lunch. Some tours offer extended options that allow for more in-depth exploration of the islands.

2. Is snorkeling included in Hoi An tour packages?

Yes, many Hoi An tour packages include snorkeling gear and guidance. Experienced guides ensure that both beginners and seasoned snorkelers have a safe and enjoyable experience in the clear waters surrounding Cham Islands.

3. Can I visit Cham Islands independently without a tour?

While independent visits are possible, organizing transport, food, and activities on your own can be challenging. A guided tour simplifies the process, providing convenience, safety, and insider knowledge about the best spots to explore.

4. Are there places to eat on Cham Islands?

Yes, local restaurants on the islands serve fresh seafood and Vietnamese dishes. Many day trips include a lunch option featuring seafood caught that morning, providing an authentic taste of island life.

5. What is the best time of day to visit Cham Islands?

Morning departures are ideal, as you can enjoy calmer waters, cooler temperatures, and more time to explore. Visiting early also helps avoid larger crowds, especially during peak tourist seasons.