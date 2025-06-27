Many celebrities choose to leave behind the crazy world of glitz and glamour in hopes of finding peace and quiet. Take, for instance, actresses Jennifer Lawrence or Meryl Streep, who both appreciate their privacy and whose homes are located some distance away from the spotlight to allow them to live life at a slower pace. These are people who may own a place in a major city to facilitate their work but yearn for peace in more modest quarters. I do think this is a reflex to wanting a ‘normal’ life, despite having millions. It’s like the way lottery winners often prefer to remain anonymous to avoid unwanted attention; and many platforms, like Lottoland, allow their users to choose between going public or staying anonymous.

Kim Basinger lost millions after buying a small town and making it an investment that would never come to pass and pushed her into bankruptcy. After that, she worked steadily in more modest acting roles.

Burt Reynolds, a well-known actor from the 1970s and 80s, faced bankruptcy in the 1990s due to costly divorces and unwise investments. He sold personal memorabilia to raise money and support himself before his death in 2018.

Mike Tyson, a former world champion boxer who made more than $400 million fighting, filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after a reportedly extravagant lifestyle, expensive lawsuits, and reckless money management had left him $23 million in debt. He’s since recouped his fortune in some measure through cameos in movies and television (including the Hangover franchise and Mike Tyson Mysteries), personal appearances, exhibitions, and business ventures. Today Tyson has a net worth of around $10 million.

MC Hammer once raked in close to $70 million at his peak, but filed for bankruptcy in 1996 after a reckless spending spree on mansions, entourages, and luxury items. He then reinvented himself as a preacher and tech entrepreneur.

On the flip side, other celebrities have lost their fortunes as a result of bad financial decisions, legal issues, or lavish spending.

Some actors almost completely disappear when their fortunes diminish or they choose to live a life away from the spotlight. Kelis, the singer of the throwback party anthem “Milkshake,” now lives on a farm outside Los Angeles with her family in an area quite removed from the perils of the industry.

Highly public athletes, musicians, or other star-makers may withdraw from the public eye to save their sanity, their money, or themselves; some celebrities willingly fade from the public to live a quiet life; others simply run out of money.

These stories are proof that fame and fortune don't ensure enduring happiness or stability and that, perhaps, stepping out of the limelight is the way to go.