Celebrity Hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai Accused of Grooming Girls to Look 'as Young as Possible' for Jeffrey Epstein

"Without Fekkai, Epstein would not have been able to control and commit gender-motivated violence against the victims,” the women, five of whom chose to remain anonymous, claimed in the suit.

"Fekkai, his employees and his entities, enabled Epstein to build a vast and sophisticated s-- trafficking operation which he used ruthlessly to commit acts of gender-motivated violence upon plaintiffs, causing them significant and life-long injuries."

The lawsuit also claimed Fekkai's flagship New York City salon became "the epicenter for victim grooming," going on to claim Epstein brought in groups of young women who were ordered to "have them sit on his lap and stroke his hair"

"Fekkai and Coombs collaborated with Epstein so that the plaintiffs looked young and how he wanted them so that they could be s------- abused and have gender-motivated violence committed against them,” the women claimed in their suit.