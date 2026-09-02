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Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Celebrity Hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai Accused of Grooming Girls to Look 'as Young as Possible' for Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of Frédéric Fekkai and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A group of Epstein's alleged victims filed a civil lawsuit against celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai.

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Sept. 2 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Another famous name has been ensnared in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, as a group of his alleged s-- trafficking victims have accused legendary hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai of physically grooming them to look "as young as possible" for the sick predator, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The victims filed a civil lawsuit against on Tuesday, September 1, accusing 68-year-old Fekkai of working under Epstein's "direction and control" to make them look like "dolls" and turning several into "blondes."

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Epstein Allegedly Ordered Frédéric Fekkai to Groom Victims to Look Like 'Dolls'

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Photo of Frédéric Fekkai
Source: MEGA

Epstein allegedly directed Frédéric Fekkai to bleach victims' hair so they would be blondes, according to the lawsuit.

The 17-page lawsuit filed in New York's Supreme Court accused Fekkai and one of his employees, Patrick Coombs, of playing a "pivotal role in Epstein’s grooming schemes by routinely providing salon services to women at Epstein’s instruction."

The women called Fekkai an "enabler" of the convicted s-- offender, going on to claim the hair guru "groomed the victims to look as young as possible under Epstein’s direction."

"Epstein would direct Fekkai to bleach victims blond and groom them like dolls into Epstein’s and others 'liking,'" the lawsuit continued.

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Frédéric Fekkai 'Enabled Epstein,' According to Victims

Photo of Frédéric Fekkai
Source: MEGA

Fekkai 'enabled Epstein to build a vast and sophisticated s-- trafficking operation,' according to the lawsuit.

"Without Fekkai, Epstein would not have been able to control and commit gender-motivated violence against the victims,” the women, five of whom chose to remain anonymous, claimed in the suit.

"Fekkai, his employees and his entities, enabled Epstein to build a vast and sophisticated s-- trafficking operation which he used ruthlessly to commit acts of gender-motivated violence upon plaintiffs, causing them significant and life-long injuries."

The lawsuit also claimed Fekkai's flagship New York City salon became "the epicenter for victim grooming," going on to claim Epstein brought in groups of young women who were ordered to "have them sit on his lap and stroke his hair"

"Fekkai and Coombs collaborated with Epstein so that the plaintiffs looked young and how he wanted them so that they could be s------- abused and have gender-motivated violence committed against them,” the women claimed in their suit.

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Victims Claim Frédéric Fekkai Benefitted From Epstein Association

Photo of Frédéric Fekkai
Source: MEGA

Victims claim Fekkai Brands benefitted from the Epstein association.

The plaintiffs further alleged that Fekkai leveraged his powerful connections to Epstein and former Victoria's Secret owner Les Wexner to help transform his brand into a beauty industry juggernaut.

"Without Epstein, Fekkai Brands would not have grown into the billion-dollar beauty product mainstay," they argued.

The women are seeking damages under New York's Gender-Motivated Violence Act, which gives alleged victims of gender-based violence a path to sue even after the usual statute of limitations has expired.

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Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell a month after his s-- trafficking arrest in August 2019.

While Fekkai was not accused of s------- abusing any of the alleged victims, the lawsuit landed just one day after Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie demanded the release of "over three million files" he claimed the government is still sitting on involving the late financier.

The records have yet to be made public under the Jeffrey Epstein Transparency Act, which President Trump signed into law after it cleared Congress in November 2025.

Massie then went on to declare there were 14 people he described as Epstein “co-conspirators," including Fekkai, as well as disgraced ex-royal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, businessman Wexner, and illusionist David Copperfield.

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