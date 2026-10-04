EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Chef Jordan Andino Reveals What the Stars Eat

Drew Loves Him

"One of my bartenders called me and goes, 'Hey, Drew Barrymore came in and said that she loves the restaurant,'" Andino says of the now-closed NYC outpost of his Flip Sigi taqueria.

"I was like, 'This is impossible!'" But it was no joke – and Andino's been on her show four times since then. Her go-to order was the Sinigang Bowl, "which is short rib stew over garlic coconut rice."

Selena Gave Him A Big Boost

"That show literally changed my life," Andino, who recently entered a partnership with Franciscan Estate wine, says of the career boost he got after he appeared on Selena + Chef.

Selena Gomez selected him to spotlight Filipino culture and cuisine. "I'll forever be in her debt." He served her turon, which is a banana spring roll, and chicken adobo. "She loved all of it!"