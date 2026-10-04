EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Chef Jordan Andino Reveals What the Stars Eat
Oct. 4 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Jordan Andino revealed what celebrities really eat.
Find out who these stars are as revealed by RadarOnline.com.
Drew Loves Him
"One of my bartenders called me and goes, 'Hey, Drew Barrymore came in and said that she loves the restaurant,'" Andino says of the now-closed NYC outpost of his Flip Sigi taqueria.
"I was like, 'This is impossible!'" But it was no joke – and Andino's been on her show four times since then. Her go-to order was the Sinigang Bowl, "which is short rib stew over garlic coconut rice."
Selena Gave Him A Big Boost
"That show literally changed my life," Andino, who recently entered a partnership with Franciscan Estate wine, says of the career boost he got after he appeared on Selena + Chef.
Selena Gomez selected him to spotlight Filipino culture and cuisine. "I'll forever be in her debt." He served her turon, which is a banana spring roll, and chicken adobo. "She loved all of it!"
Cooking For The Kardashians
"They're super down-to-earth, and the best part is they ate everything," Andino, who worked for the family for a year and a half more than a decade ago, insists. (The "nicest" of all? Kim [Kardashian]!)
"They gave me some certain things they didn't like, which was not overwhelming or crazy. The only thing I remember is that Kendall [Jenner] doesn't like bananas." Their favorite dishes? Simple lemon-pepper fish, Brussels sprouts salad, Dijon-marinated rib-eye, and tamarind barbecue pork back ribs that "they completely murdered. They were licking their fingers."
He even ended up on the menu himself for one episode of Kourtney [Kardashian] & Khloé [Kardashian] Take the Hamptons.
"A producer told me one of the girls had a crush on me and just go with it," he recalled, adding Kim [Kardashian] then locked him in a room with Kris Jenner! Andino came up with the idea to fake a fling with the momager. "We pranked them! It was a bizarre experience."
He's A Bachelor Bro
Another regular at Flip Sigi was Tyler Cameron, whom Andino met through their mutual pal, Bachelor star Matt James. "We all speak the same language. We're very similar," Andino said, adding the Bachelor Nation fan fave loved his burritos and burgers. "We're friends to this day; we do business together. Tyler's the man."
His Dream Guest
"Lionel Messi – I'm the biggest fan of his," Andino said of the international soccer star. "If I get the chance to cook for him, I think I will pass away. I'm going to have to get my will together, because I'll be gone after that one."