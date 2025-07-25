Celebrity Chef George Duran Starts The Summer Off Right With These Sizzling Recipes

Mighty Sesame

Creamy, savory, and packed with protein, Mighty Sesame tahini is an excellent alternative to peanut butter or mayonnaise.The company offers three varieties–Organic, Whole Seed, and Harissa–each of which comes in a squeezable bottle.Made from ethically sourced sesame seeds, this tahini can be used in everything from sauces to sweets.

Wonder Juice

Wonder Juice offers a line of 100% cold-pressed organic juices in a variety of sweet, distinct flavors.Unlike many juices, every bottle of Wonder juice contains no added water or sugar–just 100% organic juice.Each of Wonder Juice’s 11 flavors descends from three main varieties: Wonder Beet, Wonder Lemon, and Wonder Melon.This summer, sip from Wonder Juice’s recyclable glass bottles and enjoy the crisp, sweet taste of cold-pressed juice.

Absolutely Gluten Free

While abstaining from gluten can feel limiting, Absolutely Gluten Free puts the fun back into food with delicious, flavorful snacks.From savory crackers and flatbreads to sweet coconut chews and macaroons, Absolutely Gluten Free snacks are all made with maximum flavor and zero gluten.The brand has even branched out into homemade cookies, with Frozen Cookie Dough joining the lineup of its star snacks.

Dorot Gardens

Dorot Gardens turns the most time-consuming, wasteful part of cooking into a one-second shortcut.No longer do consumers have to spend time chopping, plucking, and dicing fresh herbs.With Dorot Gardens’ fresh, flash-frozen garlic and herbs, they can add a burst of flavor to any dish.Each tray comes with a series of pre-proportioned garlic and herbs that consumers can simply “pop” into their pan, eliminating the need for prep and extending the shelf life of fresh herbs.