Celebrity Chef George Duran Starts The Summer Off Right With These Sizzling Recipes
When it comes to summer snacking, no one brings the flavor quite like George Duran.Celebrity chef, entertainer, and author of Take This Dish and Twist It, Chef Duran is well-known for putting his own bold twists on classic recipes.Viewers who watched his Food Network show Ham on the Street or witnessed his recent turn hosting TLC’s Ultimate Cake Off are intimately familiar with his ability to turn accessible, family-friendly recipes into dishes that excite the tastebuds and delight the senses.
Summer is a time for backyard barbecues, beach-side snacks, and home-cooked meals with family and friends.This summer, Chef Duran is turning up the heat with a few fresh recipes that rely on some of his favorite pantry staples.Easy-to-make and sure to impress, these dishes are the perfect companion to a summer of fun.The cornerstone of each dish is one of Chef Duran’s partnered brands: Mighty Sesame, Wonder Juice, Absolutely Gluten Free, and Dorot Gardens.From refreshing ice cream floats to sizzling sliders, each recipe showcases the signature ingredients behind each brand.
Mighty Sesame
Creamy, savory, and packed with protein, Mighty Sesame tahini is an excellent alternative to peanut butter or mayonnaise.The company offers three varieties–Organic, Whole Seed, and Harissa–each of which comes in a squeezable bottle.Made from ethically sourced sesame seeds, this tahini can be used in everything from sauces to sweets.
Wonder Juice
Wonder Juice offers a line of 100% cold-pressed organic juices in a variety of sweet, distinct flavors.Unlike many juices, every bottle of Wonder juice contains no added water or sugar–just 100% organic juice.Each of Wonder Juice’s 11 flavors descends from three main varieties: Wonder Beet, Wonder Lemon, and Wonder Melon.This summer, sip from Wonder Juice’s recyclable glass bottles and enjoy the crisp, sweet taste of cold-pressed juice.
Absolutely Gluten Free
While abstaining from gluten can feel limiting, Absolutely Gluten Free puts the fun back into food with delicious, flavorful snacks.From savory crackers and flatbreads to sweet coconut chews and macaroons, Absolutely Gluten Free snacks are all made with maximum flavor and zero gluten.The brand has even branched out into homemade cookies, with Frozen Cookie Dough joining the lineup of its star snacks.
Dorot Gardens
Dorot Gardens turns the most time-consuming, wasteful part of cooking into a one-second shortcut.No longer do consumers have to spend time chopping, plucking, and dicing fresh herbs.With Dorot Gardens’ fresh, flash-frozen garlic and herbs, they can add a burst of flavor to any dish.Each tray comes with a series of pre-proportioned garlic and herbs that consumers can simply “pop” into their pan, eliminating the need for prep and extending the shelf life of fresh herbs.
Chef Duran’s Summer Recipes
These dishes were created by Chef Duran to showcase the strengths of these standout brands.Whether hosting dinner or packing a picnic on the go, give these summer recipes a go:
Mighty Sesame: 7 Layer Mediterranean Dip
Chef Duran’s 7 Layer Mediterranean Dip is a delicious, creamy companion to veggies, chips, or one of Absolutely Gluten Free’s signature crackers.All that’s required is a blender or food processor–no oven or cooking required.With each layer representing a different sensation of sweet, savory, and tangy, it’s the perfect dip for any summer gathering.
Wonder Melon: Ice Cream Float
Nothing delights the kiddos after a day of fun in the sun quite like a delicious ice cream float.Using the crisp Wonder Melon Watermelon juice, Chef Duran concocts an ice cream float that’s refreshingly sweet with just a hint of sour.With just a couple of minutes of prep time, it’s an easy way to beat the heat and indulge in something sweet.
Absolutely Gluten Free: Cheeseburger Appetizers
This appetizer packs all the flavor of a classic burger into a bite-sized treat.Chef Duran offers a smaller, gluten-friendly alternative to cheeseburgers by swapping out the bun for a base of Absolutely Gluten Free crackers.This adds a satisfying crunch to every bite, delivering the delicious taste of savory beef and melty cheese with none of the guilt.
Dorot Gardens: Chicken Caprese Salad With Herbed Balsamic Dressing
Chef Duran’s last recipe puts several of Dorot Gardens’ flash-frozen herbs to good use.With a delicious homemade dressing and marinade made from Dorot Gardens Basil, Parsley, and Garlic, this Chicken Caprese Salad offers a healthful main course that doesn’t skimp on flavor.It’s an excellent addition to any barbecue, allowing even the most novice of chefs to show off their culinary skills with fresh, vibrant flavors and zero fuss.