Celebrity Animal Advocates Unite to Promote Modern Pet Safety
March 24 2026, Updated 2:57 p.m. ET
The Elite Guard: Why Dani Rovira, Robert Irwin, and Ben Fogle Teamed Up to Change Pet Safety Forever
In the world of the rich and famous, the "family dog" isn't just a pet – they’re a VIP. But even with a security detail, the nightmare of a lost dog is a heart-stopping reality that hits celebrities just as hard as the rest of us. Now, a trio of high-profile animal advocates is drawing a line in the sand, and they’re using cutting-edge tech to do it.
From Spanish screen star Dani Rovira to wildlife royalty Robert Irwin and grit-and-glory adventurer Ben Fogle, these three men lead vastly different lives. Yet, they’ve just formed an "Elite Guard" of sorts, united by a singular obsession: ending the "lost pet" panic for good. Their weapon of choice? A high-tech pivot that’s making old-school microchips look like ancient history.
The industry is buzzing as these stars move beyond basic ID tags, which-let’s face it-only help after a stranger finds your dog. Instead, they’re championing the Tractive GPS tracker, a real-time "digital leash" that beams a dog's exact location straight to a smartphone. In a world where every second counts, Rovira, Irwin, and Fogle are proving that in 2026, being a responsible pet parent means staying one step ahead of the map.
Celebrity Voices for Animal Safety
Public figures often play an important role in raising awareness around issues that affect everyday people. In the case of pet safety, several well-known personalities have used their platforms to highlight how technology can help owners protect their animals.
Spanish actor and comedian Dani Rovira, known for his work in film and television, has been outspoken about responsible pet ownership and the importance of keeping animals safe during outdoor adventures.
Meanwhile, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin has long advocated for the protection of animals and ecosystems around the world. His collaboration with pet safety technology reflects a broader mission of helping people care for animals responsibly.
British explorer and television presenter Ben Fogle has also spoken about the role of technology in keeping dogs safe during outdoor activities, particularly for owners who enjoy hiking, traveling, and adventure with their pets.
Together, these figures represent a growing movement toward smarter, safer pet ownership.
The Rise of Smart Pet Technology
It is hard to believe it has been 10 years since the pet care industry started embracing new technology. A decade ago, what seemed like futuristic tech was now readily available to pet owners. Many types of high-tech smart collars and GPS trackers now allow pet owners to access their pet’s location at the click of a button. Features can include notifications to the pet owner when a dog leaves a pre-set safe zone, as well as tracking a dog’s activity levels throughout the day.
A small piece of technology could ease the minds of many dog owners. There are so many dog owners who love to let their dogs visit the dog park or go with them to new places and trails. Rather than spending 30 minutes or more walking the streets and posting flyers about a missing dog, the owner would know the dog's location and could bring the dog home before a problem arises.
A Cultural Shift in Pet Ownership
This surge in pet technology reflects a broader change in how society views animals. Dogs are no longer seen simply as companions but as integral members of the household. That cultural shift is visible everywhere, from the rise of pet-friendly workplaces to the growing number of public figures openly celebrating life with their animals.
Stories about celebrities enjoying life with their pets regularly capture public attention, reminding audiences how central animals have become to modern lifestyles. As awareness grows, so does the desire for tools that help owners care for their pets more responsibly.
A New Era of Pet Protection
The involvement of high-profile advocates like Rovira, Irwin, and Fogle reflects a larger trend. Pet safety is no longer limited to collars and identification tags. It now includes digital tools that allow owners to stay connected with their animals wherever they are.
While technology will never replace responsible training and attentive care, it can offer an extra layer of protection when the unexpected happens.
For many pet owners, that added reassurance makes all the difference. As smart tracking technology continues to evolve, the partnership between passionate advocates and innovative companies may well redefine what modern pet safety looks like in the years ahead.