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Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
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EXCLUSIVE: The Stars Who Begged for Cash — Radar Names and Shames Millionaire Celebs Who Asked Fans to Pitch In Despite Their Showbiz Fortunes

celebrities asked fans cash despite millionaire status
Source: MEGA

Millionaire celebrities faced scrutiny after asking fans for cash despite their vast fortunes.

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June 19 2026, Updated 10:50 a.m. ET

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Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner faced criticism after donation appeals tied to causes linked to their inner circles.
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner faced criticism after donation appeals tied to causes linked to their inner circles.

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Kylie Jenner

"I don't know how all of this got so twisted," reality star Kylie Jenner, who's worth $700 million, complained after fans slammed her for soliciting cash for her makeup artist's medical expenses. (She donated $5K herself.)

Bella Hadid

"You can't be showing off your new Gucci bag and then asking money from your fans," one critic scolded supermodel Bella Hadid after she shared her holistic healer's GoFundMe page.

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Lady Gaga

Singer Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, asked for help supporting his restaurant staff during the COVID pandemic. "As if your family couldn't afford their salaries. This is ridiculous," scoffed one fan.

Megan Fox, Jennifer Aniston, Alyssa Milano and other celebrities also faced backlash after appeals for financial support despite their wealth.

Megan Fox

"Maybe she doesn't want her clients donating money because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable," the actress argued in defense of post-ing her manicurist's GoFundMe page.

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Alyssa Milano and Jennifer Aniston drew backlash after sharing fundraising requests with fans despite their celebrity status.
Source: MEGA

Alyssa Milano and Jennifer Aniston drew backlash after sharing fundraising requests with fans despite their celebrity status.

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Jennifer Aniston

The A-lister was one of the few stars who faced criticism for asking for donations she directed fans to help a Morning Show crew member's family after his death in a motorcycle crash.

Alyssa Milano

The actress, who's wed to talent agent David Bugliari, was deemed "out of touch" by one fan for sharing a link to donate to her son's baseball team in 2024. Wrote another: "She and her husband are multimillionaires and could pay for the entire team without batting an eye."

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