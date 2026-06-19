EXCLUSIVE: The Stars Who Begged for Cash — Radar Names and Shames Millionaire Celebs Who Asked Fans to Pitch In Despite Their Showbiz Fortunes

Lady Gaga

Singer Lady Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, asked for help supporting his restaurant staff during the COVID pandemic. "As if your family couldn't afford their salaries. This is ridiculous," scoffed one fan.

Megan Fox, Jennifer Aniston, Alyssa Milano and other celebrities also faced backlash after appeals for financial support despite their wealth.

Megan Fox

"Maybe she doesn't want her clients donating money because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable," the actress argued in defense of post-ing her manicurist's GoFundMe page.