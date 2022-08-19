Can CBD Help With Managing Shortness Of Breath?

Cannabinoids would lessen the discomfort of breathlessness in individuals without leading to respiratory depression, according to a recent study based on the neurophysiology of dyspnea and the position of cannabinoid receptors present in your central nervous system (CNS).

Depending on certain characteristics, people suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may require a protracted and gradual course of treatment. Many people use oxygen therapy in the early stages of COPD to slow down the disease’s progression. Surgery, including lung transplants, may be necessary in more serious cases.

Cannabidiol (CBD) use has been shown in studies to enhance breathing and lessen COPD symptoms. The usefulness of CBD as a bronchodilator and its anti-inflammatory qualities have both been studied. Both findings imply that CBD might be able to lessen some COPD symptoms. However, more research is required to confirm CBD’s impact on breathlessness.