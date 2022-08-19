Can CBD Help With Managing Shortness Of Breath?
Cannabinoids would lessen the discomfort of breathlessness in individuals without leading to respiratory depression, according to a recent study based on the neurophysiology of dyspnea and the position of cannabinoid receptors present in your central nervous system (CNS).
Depending on certain characteristics, people suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may require a protracted and gradual course of treatment. Many people use oxygen therapy in the early stages of COPD to slow down the disease’s progression. Surgery, including lung transplants, may be necessary in more serious cases.
Cannabidiol (CBD) use has been shown in studies to enhance breathing and lessen COPD symptoms. The usefulness of CBD as a bronchodilator and its anti-inflammatory qualities have both been studied. Both findings imply that CBD might be able to lessen some COPD symptoms. However, more research is required to confirm CBD’s impact on breathlessness.
CBD As Bronchodilator
Numerous recent studies have discovered that CBD has significant bronchodilatory properties. Scientists claim that CBD can open up the airways, reducing obstruction and boosting airflow to the lungs. These characteristics were taken into consideration when researchers searched for innovative asthma medications. However, patients with immediate COPD symptoms may find similar relief from CBD’s bronchodilatory effects. By widening airways, CBD may assist COPD patients to avoid low oxygen levels in the blood and shortness of breath. This could thus slow the disease’s course and minimize the severity of its side effects.
Medical professionals have been examining CBD’s potent anti-inflammatory properties since 2009. In a 2014 animal study, it was discovered that using CBD improved lung function and reduced inflammation. The 2014 study’s findings, according to the researchers, suggested that CBD might be a useful treatment for COPD. Cannabidiol can potentially be used as a medicinal tool in the future to lessen the symptoms and treat inflammatory lung diseases.
Anyone who consumes cannabis must prioritize their safety, especially those who have chronic diseases. Together with the doctor, decide on the most secure method of cannabis consumption and the smallest quantity that would provide the most relief.
Cannabis should only be used under strict supervision. Try sleeping it off or waiting it out if you’re feeling too high. Don’t go overboard. Cannabis can have harmful side effects despite its medical uses. Hemp has more CBD and less THC compared to cannabis, which has higher THC. However, CBD in both functions and affects the body in the same way.
