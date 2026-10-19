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Home > News > death

Catholic Priest Killed in Freak Accident After Cross Falls on Him During Livestreamed Mass

image of Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari and a crucifix
Source: @PATRICIOSANCHEZ/FACEBOOK; UNSPLASH

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was killed after a massive crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass in Ecuador.

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Oct. 19 2026, Updated 12:48 p.m. ET

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A Catholic priest in Ecuador was killed after a massive wooden crucifix fell on his head during a livestreamed Mass, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari died on Saturday, October 17, at Perpetuo Socorro Church in Guayaquil, where he had been leading the religious service.

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Crucifix Crashes Down on Priest

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image of Shocking footage captured the moment a large wooden cross toppled onto the priest at Perpetuo Socorro Church.
Source: @PATRICIOSANCHEZ/FACEBOOK

Shocking footage captured the moment a large wooden cross toppled onto the priest at Perpetuo Socorro Church.

Shocking footage captured the moment the large wooden cross behind Sánchez came crashing down as he stood at the altar.

The priest had been addressing the congregation when the heavy structure toppled forward and struck him.

The service was being broadcast live on social media, meaning viewers online also witnessed the frightening incident unfold.

According to CNN affiliate Ecuavisa, Sánchez had been preparing to officiate a wedding ceremony when the tragedy occurred.

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Worshippers Desperately Call for Help

image of Worshippers screamed for help after the crucifix struck Father Sánchez during the religious service.
Source: @PATRICIOSANCHEZ/FACEBOOK

Worshippers screamed for help after the crucifix struck Father Sánchez during the religious service.

As the crucifix struck the priest, members of the congregation could be heard shouting in alarm and pleading for immediate assistance.

"Father, Father... call an ambulance," one woman screamed in the video.

Other worshippers also cried out for help as the livestream continued, capturing the chaos inside the church.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but Sánchez was pronounced dead later that day.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, and officials have not publicly explained why the heavy cross fell.

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Church Mourns Beloved Clergyman

image of The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed the priest's death in a statement shared on Facebook.
Source: @PATRICIOSANCHEZ/FACEBOOK

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed the priest's death in a statement shared on Facebook.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil confirmed Sánchez's death in a statement published on Facebook on Monday, October 19.

"We announce that our beloved Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, who served as parish priest of the Perpetual Help church in the Central Vicariate, has departed to the Father's House to enjoy His presence and His glory," the church said.

Sánchez was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, a Roman Catholic religious order founded in 1732 that has a presence in 80 countries.

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image of Cardinal Luis Cabrera led a Eucharistic celebration in memory of Father Sánchez following his sudden death.
Source: UNSPLASH

Cardinal Luis Cabrera led a Eucharistic celebration in memory of Father Sánchez following his sudden death.

On October 18, a Eucharistic celebration was held in Sánchez's memory, led by Cardinal Luis Cabrera, the archbishop of Guayaquil.

The archdiocese also expressed gratitude for the messages of support and prayers that arrived following the priest's sudden death.

"We are grateful for all of the condolences from around the world, and especially for your prayers for the eternal rest of the soul of Patricio Sánchez," the statement read.

People on social media have also shared messages following his death.

"He died in service of God. May he rest in peace," someone said.

"This [is] how you know God called him home. May his soul rest in peace," another wrote.

"God takes us when he feels it's the right time," a comment read.

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